Pitt OT Predicted to Land With Chiefs
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pitt offensive tackle Matt Goncalves hasn't received a draft selection yet, but one mock draft has him going late in the Second Round.
Steve Muench wrote a Second Round mock draft for ESPN and picked Goncalves to go at the last pick to the Kansas City Chiefs at No. 64.
"The Chiefs have a need at left tackle and could upgrade at right tackle," Muench wrote. "Goncalves can play both and he has the potential to develop into a starter early in his career."
Goncalves spent the past five seasons at Pitt from 2019-23, playing 39 games over the past four seasons with 21 starts, including all 13 games in 2022, receiving All-ACC Third Team honors. He also set up draft visits with the Seattle Seahawks and the Dallas Cowboys.
NFL Teams took a number of offensive tackles yesterday, with seven going in the first round. Goncalves ranks fourth on ESPN's list of best available offensive tackles remaining, and with six quarterbacks going in the First Round, teams want a versatile guard like him on their team sooner rather than later.
If the Kansas City Chiefs took Goncalves, he would become the 11th player from Pitt they've selected in the NFL Draft. He would serve as the first Pitt player they drafted since wide receiver Jon Baldwin in the First Round in 2011 and the third offensive lineman, along with guard Rodney Fedorchak in 1970 and center Tom Barndt in 1996.
Two other Pitt offensive tackles have earned draft selections since Pat Narduzzi took over as head coach in 2015. This includes Adam Bisnowaty, who the New York Giants drafted in the Sixth Round in 2017, and Brian O'Neil, who the Minnesota Vikings drafted in the Second Round in 2018 and made a Pro Bowl in 2021.
