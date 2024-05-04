Former Pitt RB Gets Shot With Jets
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pitt running back Qadree Ollison is working to land a deal with an NFL team, as he participated in New York Jets rookie minicamp.
Ollison had a solid career with Pitt over four seasons from 2015-18. He took over as the starting as a freshman after James Conner tore his MCL in the season opener against Youngstown State.
Ollison would accrue 212 carries for 1,121 yards and 11 rushing touchdowns, along with 14 catches for 77 yards and a receiving touchdown, leading to ACC Rookie Offensive Player of the Year honors.
He patiently waited the next two years behind Conner and Darrin Hall, before having the opportunity to show his talents in 2018 as a senior.
Ollison had 194 carries for 1,213 yards and 11 touchdowns, while Hall joined him with more than a 1,000 yards as well. Ollison and Hall became the first ever duo in program history to rush for more than 1,000 yards in a single season, leading Pitt to their first ACC Coastal Division title.
Ollison finished his Panthers career with 2,859 rushing yards and 29 rushing touchdowns ranking seventh and sixth best in school history, respectively.
The Atlanta Falcons drafted Ollison in the 5th Round of the 2019 NFL Draft, where he had a successful rookie season, with 22 carries for 50 yards and four touchdowns in eight games.
His three seasons with the Falcons saw him play in 19 contests, rushing 44 times for 158 yards and five touchdowns, plus five catches for 19 yards.
Ollison hasn't made real contributions the past two seasons. He played in three games with the Dallas Cowboys in 2022 and two with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2023, but no statistical output with either team.
