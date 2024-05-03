Pitt's David Green Signs with CFL Team
PITTSBURGH -- Pitt Panthers defensive tackle David Green will continue his football career going, as he signed a contract with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.
Green spent six seasons with the Panthers from 2018-23, playing in 60 games and starting 20 at defensive tackle. He made 92 tackles (34 solo), 13.5 tackles for loss, 8.0 sacks, two passes defended, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.
He came to Pitt after excelling for nearby Pittsburgh Central Catholic, accruing a record of 39-6 in three seasons with two WPIAL titles and a PIAA title in 2015. He earned honors in making the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette “Fabulous 22”, Pittsburgh Tribune-Review “Terrific 25”, All-Northern Seven Conference and Pennsylvania Football Writers All-Class 6A teams.
Green redshirted in 2018 and then spent 2019 in a reserve role, with just two tackles. He would make his first real significant contributions in 2020, playing in nine game and starting five and accruing 12 tackles (five solo), two tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.
He played in all 14 games, with one start, in the 2021 season where the Panthers won the ACC Championship and made the Peach Bowl. He made 23 tackles (nine solo), four tackles for loss, one pass defended and 1.5 sacks that season.
Green played in all 13 games and started seven contests in 2022, culminating in a Sun Bowl victory. He finished with 22 tackles (11 solo), career-highs of both 4.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks, as well as one pass defended and one forced fumble.
He ended his sixth season in 2023 with a career-high 33 tackles (eight solo), three tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.
Green joins a number of Pitt players, who despite not earning an NFL Draft selection, are working to keep playing the sport.
This includes rookie minicamp invites for offensive lineman Jake Kradel and tight end Malcolm Epps with the Indianapolis Colts, cornerback Marquis Williams with the Pittsburgh Steelers and running back C'Bo Flemister with the Baltimore Ravens. Cornerback A.J. Woods also signed as an undrafted free agent with the Washington Commanders.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt's Bub Means Receives New Number with Saints
- Pitt Football Reaches Out to Star FCS WR Transfer
- Pitt Football to Host WR on Official Visit
- Pitt Showing Interest in Texas A&M Safety
- Pitt CB Invited to Steelers Rookie Minicamp
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt