Pitt Makes Top 3 Schools for Miami Transfer
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers continue to try and bolster their women's basketball roster in the transfer portal and have a good chance to land a talented player in the coming weeks.
Talia Goodman of On3 reported that Miami transfer guard Lashae Dwyer has Pitt in her top three schools, along with UCF and Tennessse. Her sources said that Dwyer already took a visit to Pitt and UCF and she will go to Tennessee soon, to see their new head coach Kim Caldwell.
Dwyer joined Miami as a member of the Class of 2021, ranking No. 79 in the nation and No. 15 at point guard, according to ESPN HoopGurlz.
She spent the past three seasons with the Hurricanes, playing in 96 games and starting 13 contests, averaging 15.8 minutes, 5.4 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.1 assists per game, respectively, while shooting 43.3% from the floor, 29.0% from 3-point range and 65.7% from the foul line.
Dwyer increased her production in each of her last three seasons with 2023-24 serving as her best so far. She made 13 starts in 31 games, averaging 21.5 minutes, 6.7 points, 1.6 assists and 1.5 steals per game, respectively, while making 40.9% of her shots from the field, 30.6% of her shots from behind the arc and 51.% of her free throw attempts.
She is one of eight players to transfer from Miami, following her head coach Katie Meier's retirement. She also has one year left of eligibility.
Dwyer is the only player from Miami not committed to playing anywhere else yet. Former teammate in forward Lazaria Spearman committed to Tennessee and another former teammate in guard Ally Stedman committed to UCF, giving those two schools a good chance to land Dwyer as well.
Pitt has added a number of players from the transfer portal this offseason. This includes guards in Brooklynn Miles from Kentucky and Mikayla Johnson from Colorado, as well as forwards in MaKayla Elmore from Clemson and Khadija Faye from Texas.
Pitt lost four players to the transfer portal after the end of this past season. This includes First Team All-ACC forward Liatu King, plus forwards Gabby Hutcherson and Rapuluchi Ayodele, as well as guard Jasmine Timmerson.
