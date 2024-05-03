Pitt Football Reaches Out to Star FCS WR Transfer
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers are looking to improve their wide receiver room ahead of next season, as they contacted a star wide receiver trasnfer out of the FCS.
Eli Green entered the transfer portal last week and is a prized transfer, who spent his past three seasons with North Dakota State, an FCS powerhouse.
He redshirted in 2021, while NDSU won their ninth FCS title in 11 seasons, but would play the following season.
Green participated in 12 of the 15 games and started one contest as a redshirt freshman in 2022, finishing with just six catches for 92 yards and one touchdown.
His production incresased significantly this past season, as he led the Bison with 877 receiving yards and 1,197 all-purpose yards. He also had 45 catches for three touchdowns and returned 11 kickoffs for 202 total yards.
Numerous schools reached out to the 5-foot-11 wideout, who tweeted out a list of schools that did so already. He also mentioned in the tweet that he wouldn't consider any school other than the ones he listed, who already contacted him.
This list includes ACC schools in Duke and Louisville, Big Ten schools in Iowa, Michigan State, Minnesota and USC, Big 12 schools in Arizona, Cincinnati, Houston and Iowa State, other Power Five schools in Texas A&M and Washington State, Mountain West schools in Boise State and Fresno State, Sun Belt schools in James Madison, Liberty and Texas State, CUSA schools in New Mexico State and Western Kentucky, as well as Tulane.
Pitt has contacted several wide receivers in the transfer portal, but only officially offered one in Iowa's Jacob Bostick.
The Panthers lost three wideouts to the transfer portal, with Israel Polk is latest to do so in April. Walk-on Lorenzo Jenkins got a scholarship to play for FCS school Bethune-Cookman, while Addison Copeland III is without a team.
The remaining wide receivers on the roster include two transfers in redshirt junior Raphael "Poppi" Williams Jr., from San Diego State, and Censere "C.J." Lee from Western Carolina, both players who excelled under new offensive coordinator Kade Bell previously.
The other scholarship wideouts are redshirt senior Jake McConnachie, senior Konata Mumpfield, redshirt junior Daejon Reynolds, redshirt sophomore Che Nwabuko, sophomore Kenny Johnson, redshirt freshmen Lamar Seymore and Zion Fowler-El, and freshman Cameron Monteiro.
