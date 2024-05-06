Pitt Transfer Target Commits to Arkansas
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers missed out on a high-value transfer after pursuing him for most of the offseason in Kentucky forward Adou Thiero, who instead chose Arkansas.
Thiero entered the transfer portal after Kentucky finished their season and Pitt worked hard to try and land his talents.
Pitt and North Carolina were the first teams really in for Thiero, with Pitt Thiero for a visit at the end of April and looking the most likely to land him. Indiana and Kentucky were also in his top five schools.
Things changed when John Calipari, who left Kentucky for Arkansas, hosted Thiero on a visit last week. Thiero's father, Almany Thiero, also played for Calipari during his time as head coach of Memphis.
Thiero played high school basketball for Quaker Valley in Leetsdale, Pa., about 18 miles northwest of Pitt's campus on the Ohio river.
He excelled throughout high school, but especially as a senior in 2022, where he scored 23.3 points, grabbed 10.3 rebounds, dished out 5.9 assists, forced 3.9 steals and made 2.3 blocks per game, respectively, en route to a WPIAL Class 4A Championship and finishing runners-up in the PIAA Playoffs.
Thiero, who ranked as a four-star in the Class of 2022, committed to Kentucky to Calipari, who is from western Pennsylvania himself.
He averaged 9.5 minutes, 2.3 points and 1.9 rebounds per game over 20 appearances as a freshman. Thiero improved this past season as a sophomore, appearing in 25 games, starting 19 and averaging 7.2 points, 5.0 rebounds 1.1 assists and 1.1 blocks per game, respectively, while shooting 49.2% from the field and 80.0% from the foul line.
Pitt lost a few of their forwards from last season, as First Team All-ACC star Blake Hinson graduated and both Federiko Federiko and Will Jeffress entered the transfer portal.
They did land Florida State transfer Cameron Corhen and will bring in freshman Amdy Ndiaye, as well as a heathly return for Papa Amadou Kante, who suffered a season-ending injury prior to last season and redshirted.
Pitt has brought in two transfers this season in Houston guard Damian Dunn committed back in April, along with Corhen.
While the Panthers missed out on Thiero, it's likely they'll continue to work through the portal to add more talent this offseason.
