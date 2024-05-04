Inside The Panthers

Report: Pitt Star Invited to NBA Scouting Event

Pitt Panthers star Blake Hinson will begin his journey to the NBA soon.

Stephen Thompson

Mar 2, 2024; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers forward Blake Hinson (2) and
Mar 2, 2024; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers forward Blake Hinson (2) and / Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

PITTSBURGH -- Former Pitt Panthers forward Blake Hinson will get his journey to the NBA underway next week as he attends an NBA scouting event in Chicago, Illinois.

Hinson, a two-year superstar for the Panthers, has been invited to the NBA G League Elite Camp, according to a report from George Michalowski of Pittsburgh Sports Now. The event will take place from May 9 through 12 and he will get to work out in front of scouts and from professional teams.

Should Hinson impess personnel at the G League Elite Camp, he could be invited to participate in the NBA Draft Combine later this spring alongside Pitt teammate Bub Carrington, who has already been invited.

Hinson is one of the most remarkable figures in Pitt basketball history, arriving in Pittsburgh to little acclaim after sitting for two seasons at Iowa State. He then went on to earn All-ACC consideration in back-to-back seasons, including first-team honors for his efforts in 2023-24, during which he averaged a career-high 18.8 points and 4.6 rebounds per game. He set numerous school records as he led them to the cusp of a second consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance and will look to translate his elite long-range shooting to the highest level of basketball after concluding his college career.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!

Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt

Published
Stephen Thompson

STEPHEN THOMPSON

Stephen Thompson graduated with a bachelor's degree in communications and political science from Pitt in April 2022 after spending four years as a sports writer and editor at The Pitt News, the University of Pittsburgh's independent, student-run newspaper.  He primarily worked the Pitt men's basketball beat, and filled in on coverage of football, volleyball, softball, gymnastics and lacrosse, in addition to other sports as needed. His work at The Pitt News has won awards from the Pennsylvania News Media Association and Associated College Press.  During the spring and summer of 2021, Stephen interned for Pittsburgh Sports Now, covering baseball in western Pennsylvania. Hailing from Washington D.C., family ties have cultivated a love of Boston's professional teams and Pitt athletics, and a fascination with sports in general.  You can reach Stephen by email at stephenethompson00@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter. Read his latest work: