Report: Pitt Star Invited to NBA Scouting Event
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pitt Panthers forward Blake Hinson will get his journey to the NBA underway next week as he attends an NBA scouting event in Chicago, Illinois.
Hinson, a two-year superstar for the Panthers, has been invited to the NBA G League Elite Camp, according to a report from George Michalowski of Pittsburgh Sports Now. The event will take place from May 9 through 12 and he will get to work out in front of scouts and from professional teams.
Should Hinson impess personnel at the G League Elite Camp, he could be invited to participate in the NBA Draft Combine later this spring alongside Pitt teammate Bub Carrington, who has already been invited.
Hinson is one of the most remarkable figures in Pitt basketball history, arriving in Pittsburgh to little acclaim after sitting for two seasons at Iowa State. He then went on to earn All-ACC consideration in back-to-back seasons, including first-team honors for his efforts in 2023-24, during which he averaged a career-high 18.8 points and 4.6 rebounds per game. He set numerous school records as he led them to the cusp of a second consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance and will look to translate his elite long-range shooting to the highest level of basketball after concluding his college career.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Former Pitt RB Gets Shot With Jets
- Pitt's Bub Carrington Invited to NBA Draft Combine
- Former Pitt Forward Finds Fourth College Team
- Woman Dies at Pitt Victory Heights Arena Site
- Pitt Makes Top 3 Schools for Miami Transfer
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt