Pitt Transfer Target Commits to Georgia
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers lost a valued transfer target, as Mount St. Mary's guard Dakota Leffew committed to Georgia, he told Joe Tipton of On3.
Leffew had Pitt in his final six schools, along with Syracuse, South Carolina, Villanova and Xavier. He visited Syracuse, South Carolina and Villanova, with Syracuse looking prime to land the talented guard, but Georgia came in late and secured his services.
The 6-foot-5 guard earned a first-team All-MAAC selection in 2024, as he averaged 17.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.6 steals per game. He ranked third in the conference in scoring and fifth in assists. He shot 43% from the field, 36.5% from 3-point range and 76.5% from the free throw line.
Pitt lost freshman guard Carlton Carrington Jr, who placed on both the All-ACC Rookie and Honorable Mention Teams, entered his name for the NBA Draft.
The two returning guards for the Panthers include ACC Sixth Man of the Year in Ishmael Leggett and stellar freshman Jaland Lowe.
Pitt also added Houston transfer guard Damian Dunn and will bring on freshman guard Brandin Cummings, the brother of former Pitt player Nelly Cummings.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt's Matt Goncalves Reacts to Colts Draft Call
- Colts Select Pitt OT Matt Goncalves
- Pitt OT Predicted to Land With Chiefs
- Pitt Offers Eastern Michigan Transfer DB
- Pitt QB Commit Announces Official Visit
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt