Colts Select Pitt OT Matt Goncalves
PITTSBURGH -- The Indianapolis Colts selected Pitt Panthers offensive tackle Matt Goncalves in the third-round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Goncalves spent the past five seasons at Pitt from 2019-23, playing 39 games over the past four seasons with 21 starts, including all 13 games in 2022. He also set up draft visits with the Seattle Seahawks and the Dallas Cowboys.
This selection makes it back-to-back years that an NFL Team has taken a Pitt offensive tackle in the draft. The New York Jets drafted Carter Warren last year in the Fourth Round.
Two other Pitt offensive tackles have earned draft selections since Pat Narduzzi took over as head coach in 2015. This includes Adam Bisnowaty, who the New York Giants drafted in the Sixth Round in 2017, and Brian O'Neil, who the Minnesota Vikings drafted in the Second Round in 2018 and made a Pro Bowl in 2021.
He is also the fourth offensive lineman under Narduzzi to earn a draft pick, along with center Jimmy Morrissey, who the Las Vegas Raiders drafted in the Seventh Round in 2021.
