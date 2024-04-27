Pitt's Matt Goncalves Reacts to Colts Draft Call
PITTSBURGH -- Pitt Panthers offensive tackle Matt Goncalves received the phone call he was waiting for all weekend when the Indianapolis Colts took him in the Third Round.
Colts general manager Kristin Ballard put in the call to Goncalves announcing that the team chose to pick him. The Colts also traded with the Arizona Cardinals to move up three spots to the No. 79 pick to get Goncalves. They gave the Cardinals the No. 82 pick and the No. 191 pick in the Sixth Round in the trade.
Goncalves was ecstatic on the call, showed his appreciation for the organization and said he is ready to play for the Colts.
"We are excited to get you man," Ballard told Goncalves. "We moved up to make sure we didn't lose you in the next few picks. You're going to do great here."
"Let's go, let's go!, Goncalves said. "I'm a ****in Colt baby! I'm a ****in Colt! Let's ****in go! Thank you, Let's Go! You guys won't ****in regret it! You won't regret it!"
Colts head coach Shane Steichen also spoke to Goncalves, mentioning his family in the background of the call.
"You guys fired up?, Steichen said. "We're fired up too!"
"You won't regret this pick coach!," Goncalves replied.
"I know, I know we won't." Steichen said. " "We're excited man. Can't wait to get you here."
Goncalves spent the past five seasons at Pitt from 2019-23, playing 39 games over the past four seasons with 21 starts, including all 13 games in 2022, earning Third Team All-ACC honors. He also set up draft visits with the Seattle Seahawks and the Dallas Cowboys.
This selection makes it back-to-back years that an NFL Team has taken a Pitt offensive tackle in the draft. The New York Jets drafted Carter Warren last year in the Fourth Round.
Two other Pitt offensive tackles have earned draft selections since Pat Narduzzi took over as head coach in 2015. This includes Adam Bisnowaty, who the New York Giants drafted in the Sixth Round in 2017, and Brian O'Neil, who the Minnesota Vikings drafted in the Second Round in 2018 and made a Pro Bowl in 2021.
He is also the fourth offensive lineman under Narduzzi to earn a draft pick, along with center Jimmy Morrissey, who the Las Vegas Raiders drafted in the Seventh Round in 2021.
Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi also reacted to Goncalves' draft selection in a press release, congratulating him on his next step in his life.
“Matt played a lot of football on our offensive line the past four years and played at a high level,” Narduzzi said in a Pitt press release. “He’s a leader, highly intelligent and incredibly tough, which was on display at our Pro Day following his offseason injury rehab. The Colts are not only getting an excellent tackle but also someone who will be a leader in the locker room. That’s why he was a team captain for us.”
