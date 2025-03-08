Jersey Speedster Looking to Attend Pitt Spring Practice

JSZ All-Zone Public Team WR Profile: Amari Sabb, Glassboro



Sabb played a big role in Glassboro's first Group 1 state championship. The junior racked up 62 catches for 1,116 yards and 13 TDs to help the Bulldogs complete a perfect season in 2024.



Meet the rest of JSZ's All-Zone… pic.twitter.com/vazzIDDE7z