Inside The Panthers

Jersey Speedster Looking to Attend Pitt Spring Practice

Details on an exciting prospect looking to attend a Pitt Panthers spring practice.

Kevin Sinclair

Glassboro #4 Amari Sabb during the NJSIAA Group 1 championship games between Cedar Grove and Glassboro on Friday, Nov. 29, 2024, at MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ.
Glassboro #4 Amari Sabb during the NJSIAA Group 1 championship games between Cedar Grove and Glassboro on Friday, Nov. 29, 2024, at MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ. / Anne-Marie Caruso/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

A dynamic three-phase player out of New Jersey hasn’t yet ironed out a date, but he’s planning to attend a Pitt Panthers spring practice - Amari Sabb out of Glassboro High School

At 5-foot-8, 155 pounds, Sabb picked up an offer from Pitt nearly a year ago, announcing the scholarship opportunity on social media on April 19, 2024. 

His offer list includes many of the best in college football. Alongside Pitt, Alabama, Boston College, Georgia, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, Rutgers, Tennessee, Wake Forest, and Wisconsin round out his options to date.  

Sabb impacted all three phases in 2024.

Offensively, he put together 62 catches for 1,116 yards and 13 touchdowns. Sabb tacked on 150 yards and another five scores rushing. He also added 108 yards and a touchdown on just two returns. 

Defensively, the Jersey speedster recorded 29 total tackles, three interceptions, six pass breakups, a fumble recovery, and a forced fumble.

Given his 10.7 speed, ankle-turning cuts, and the variety of ways he makes plays across three phases, Sabb's Hudl highlights are highly entertaining, no doubt. 

Sabb was a primary component in Glassboro’s run to a state championship win last season. 

Perhaps the most important element of his contributions were the production he churned out in the state title game versus Cedar Grove

That day, the super-quick junior tallied 38 rushing yards and a touchdown on just four carries, six catches for 67 yards and a touchdown, six tackles, and he forced a fumble. 

Of course, turnovers are crucial, especially in championship matchups. 

Whether Sabb will be a weapon on offense and in the return game, a dangerous player on gadget plays and the like, remains to be seen. He certainly has loads of potential as a cornerback or nickel defender, too. 

It’ll be interesting to see how his speed and God-given talent will be applied at the next level. It will also be interesting to see when Sabb visits Pittsburgh, and whether the Panthers coaching staff can land the pitch and become a big player in his recruitment.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!

Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt

Published
Kevin Sinclair
KEVIN SINCLAIR

Kevin Sinclair writes coverage of the Pitt Panthers along with the Baltimore Ravens, the New England Patriots, the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the Tennessee Titans for On SI. Previously, he was a recruiting reporter and managing editor at Irish Illustrated, the privately-owned Notre Dame site within the 247Sports Network, for over seven-and-a-half years. Kevin studied multimedia journalism and has been a sports writer for nearly a decade.

Home/Recruiting