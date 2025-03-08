Jersey Speedster Looking to Attend Pitt Spring Practice
A dynamic three-phase player out of New Jersey hasn’t yet ironed out a date, but he’s planning to attend a Pitt Panthers spring practice - Amari Sabb out of Glassboro High School.
At 5-foot-8, 155 pounds, Sabb picked up an offer from Pitt nearly a year ago, announcing the scholarship opportunity on social media on April 19, 2024.
His offer list includes many of the best in college football. Alongside Pitt, Alabama, Boston College, Georgia, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, Rutgers, Tennessee, Wake Forest, and Wisconsin round out his options to date.
Sabb impacted all three phases in 2024.
Offensively, he put together 62 catches for 1,116 yards and 13 touchdowns. Sabb tacked on 150 yards and another five scores rushing. He also added 108 yards and a touchdown on just two returns.
Defensively, the Jersey speedster recorded 29 total tackles, three interceptions, six pass breakups, a fumble recovery, and a forced fumble.
Given his 10.7 speed, ankle-turning cuts, and the variety of ways he makes plays across three phases, Sabb's Hudl highlights are highly entertaining, no doubt.
Sabb was a primary component in Glassboro’s run to a state championship win last season.
Perhaps the most important element of his contributions were the production he churned out in the state title game versus Cedar Grove.
That day, the super-quick junior tallied 38 rushing yards and a touchdown on just four carries, six catches for 67 yards and a touchdown, six tackles, and he forced a fumble.
Of course, turnovers are crucial, especially in championship matchups.
Whether Sabb will be a weapon on offense and in the return game, a dangerous player on gadget plays and the like, remains to be seen. He certainly has loads of potential as a cornerback or nickel defender, too.
It’ll be interesting to see how his speed and God-given talent will be applied at the next level. It will also be interesting to see when Sabb visits Pittsburgh, and whether the Panthers coaching staff can land the pitch and become a big player in his recruitment.
