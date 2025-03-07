Pitt Football Loses WPIAL Target to WVU
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers lost a battle for one of the top WPIAL recruits for the future to their biggest rival.
West Mifflin running back Armand Hill, a recruit in the Class of 2027, announced his commitment to West Virginia on Twitter.
Hill made headlines as a freshman when he rushed for 495 yards and five touchdowns in the 42-7 victory over Hopewell on Oct. 20, 2023.
West Mifflin stated that he rushed for 499 yards, but either way, it ranks as the second most rushing yards ever in a WPIAL game since Mapletown running back Dylan Rush ran for 527 yards in a 48-32 victory over Avella in 2017, according to the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.
His rushing touchdowns came on carries of 75 yards, 61 yards, 26 yards and seven yards.
He possesses attributes of all great running backs, such as his blistering pace and strength to break off tackles, but what separates truly Hill from other running backs his age is his vision.
He had patience once he received the hand off and moved through tight spaces to create room between him and his defenders, allowing his speed to take over and a great performance overall against the Vikings.
Hill also ran for 313 yards and five touchdowns in the blowout, 57-13 win against Quaker Valley on the road in the game prior on Oct. 13, That made it 808 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns over those two games for him.
He finished with 1,526 yards and 20 TDs as a freshman in 2023 and continued that great play as a sophomore, amassing 1,452 yards rushing with 19 touchdowns on 179 carries in late October 2024.
Pitt offered Hill back in December 2023, with secondary coach Cory Sanders making the offer.
Hill also holds offers from Big Ten schools in Maryland, Michigan and Penn State, plus Bowling Green, Syracuse, Toledo and UNLV.
Rivals is the only recruiting site that has rated Hill, making him a four-star, No. 134 in the Class of 2027, No. 9 running back and No. 4 in Pennsylvania.
Hill is one of three players from the WPIAL in the Class of 2026 onwards that have committed elsewhere.
Class of 2026 four-star Matt Sieg, who plays quarterback and safety for Fort Cherry, plus Kemon Spell, who plays running back for McKeesport, both committed to Penn State.
WPIAL Class of 2026 with Pitt Offers
Davieon Taylor-Aliquippa, LB
Colsen Gatten-Central Catholic, LB/ATH
Ashton Blatt-Central Catholic, DE
Brendan Alexander-Central Valley, OL/DL
Matt Sieg-Fort Cherry, QB/S (Penn State Commit)
David Davis-Imani Christian, DB/RB (Top 6)
Lincoln Hoke-North Allegheny, DT
Reston Lehman-Peters Township, EDGE/OLB
Lucas Shanafelt-Peters Township, WR/DE
Lawrence Timmons-Pine Richland, DB
Da'Ron Barksdale-Steel Valley, ATH
Kyshawn Robinson-Westinghouse (City League) (Top Six)
WPIAL Class of 2027 with Pitt Offers
Sa'Nir Brooks-Aliquippa, RB/SS/ATH (Now Saint Frances Academy)
Larry Moon III-Aliquippa, DB (Now IMG Academy)
Zachary Gleason Jr.-Central Catholic, DB/ATH
Jimmy Kalis-Central Catholic, OT
Jance Henry-Central Valley, RB
Gabriel Jenkins-Imani Christian Academy, ATH (Top Eight)
Kemon Spell-McKeesport, RB (Penn State Commit)
Carter Bonner-Penn Hills, CB
Khalil Taylor-Seton La-Salle, ATH
Armand Hill-West Mifflin, ATH (Penn State Commit)
WPIAL Class of 2028 with Pitt Offers
Brandon Murphy-Clairton, ATH/DB
James "BooBoo" Armsrong-Hopewell, QB
