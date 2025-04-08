Texas WR Visits Pitt Football for Spring Game
Back in February, the Pitt Panthers became the first to offer Blake Hamilton.
He’s a three-phase standout as a rising senior at Fort Bend Christian Academy in Sugar Land, Texas. Last season, Hamilton produced 1,136 all-purpose yards including 47 receptions for 687 yards and nine touchdowns. On special teams, he recorded 375 yards and four touchdowns on just 12 returns.
Defensively, he put together 31 tackles and eight interceptions. His game is built on speed, and Hamilton rates high in that category. At a track meet late last month, he clocked a 10.65 in the 100 meters. Hamilton also clocked an impressive 21.15 in the 200 meters.
This week, as Hamilton explained in an X post yesterday, he’ll compete in his Track District Championship, an Under Armour Camp in Houston, and Pitt’s spring game this weekend. To understand more about Hamilton’s athleticism and background, Inside the Panthers connected with the Texas product in February.
“I grew up in Katy,” Hamilton said. “I live in Katy right now. I've been playing since I was about three or four. Started off with flag football, and then got into tackle at around second grade, and I've been playing tackle football ever since. I always loved the game.
“I grew up around the game. My dad played in the NFL and the CFL for about a...combined 11 years. My little brother, he plays football, too. We're just a really big sports family. My mom also ran track collegiately in Louisiana. So, we're a really big sports family around here.”
So far, Hamilton stated that he’s most likely to play receiver should he choose the Pitt Panthers. But it’s always a plus when a recruit is capable in two of three phases of the game.
In this case, Hamilton is capable across all three.
