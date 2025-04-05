Major Pitt Recruiting Weekend Taking Shape
Since February, 2026 recruits from New Jersey to Florida to Texas and elsewhere have been announcing official visit plans with the Pitt Panthers.
Those plans are spread out across multiple three-day events throughout the months of June.
The first recruiting event is scheduled to take place from Thursday, June 5 through the end of Saturday, June 7.
Currently committed, quarterback Angelo Renda, receiver Dylan Wester, and Marcus Jennings are on the list among more than a dozen recruits targeted by the Panthers.
Although official visit season is weeks away, let's take a look ahead to a half-dozen important names on that June 5-7 visitor list.
- Linebacker Markel Dabney (Va.)
If Pitt can leverage the success its had with any position group recently in its pursuit of a prospect, it would be linebacker. It'll be a big part of the sales pitch thrown to Markel Dabney when the two-way star arrives from Richmond, Virginia. Penn State, Michigan, and Virginia Tech are among his offer list, a varsity running back who rushed for 995 yards and 13 touchdowns last year, logging 68 tackles, nine tackles for loss, four sacks, two interceptions, and four forced fumbles.
- Running back Damon Ferguson (Md.)
Last year, four-star running back Damon Ferguson rushed for 1,341 yards and 16 touchdowns in only nine games, averaging over 12 yards per carry. He also chipped in on defense and special teams, one of highest-profile recruits considering the Panthers. Ferguson has nearly 40 scholarship options, including Arkansas, Duke, North Carolina, Virginia, Virginia Tech, and others.
- CB/WR Blake Hamilton (Tx.)
Blake Hamilton recently clocked a 10.65 at a track meet. It's an exciting level of speed applied on both sides of the ball, capable of playing both cornerback and receiver at the next level. The likelihood of Hamilton playing each position probably comes in that order.
- Tight end Lucas Shanafelt (Pa.)
After coming up in the game as a receiver, Lucas Shanafelt took a sharp turn into the defensive tackle position last season while competing as a flex tight end. It's the latter where the Pitt staff has the in-state recruit playing should he choose the Panthers. At 6-foot-4, 240 pounds, Shanafelt has excellent athleticism and a very bright future.
- LB/Edge Reston Lehman (Pa.)
Shanafelt's teammate at Peters Township, Reston Lehman is considered a four-star recruit by some networks, a super-athletic, long, and productive hybrid linebacker/edge rusher at 6-foot-4 and 230 pounds. Together with Shanafelt, the in-state pair is a high priority for the Pitt staff. Boston College, Maryland, Michigan State, Nebraska, Purdue, UCLA, Virginia Tech, and Wisconsin make up only a fraction of the competiton for Lehman.
- Receiver Demetrice McCray (Fla.)
Before he booked his official visit, Inside the Panthers named McCray among the three most underrated receivers on Pitt's board. Out of Florida, the 6-foot, 190-pound recruit put together 31 receptions for 737 yards and seven touchdowns last season. He's a crafty route runner with big play ability, evident in his nearly 24 yards per catch. McCray has excellent college potential.
