Pitt Football Adds to Significant Prospect Visits
After On SI churned out Part 1 and Part 2 of a major Pittsburgh Panthers recruiting event preview for June 5-7, a second significant official visit event is taking shape. That growing list is for June 12-14. The current names on the list are reviewed below:
Offensive lineman Day’jon Moore
One of the higher-ranked recruits on this list - a four-star prospect per 247Sports Composite rankings - Day’jon Moore’s additional offers include Boston College, Michigan State, N.C. State, Rutgers and West Virginia. At 6-foot-3 and 303 pounds, he’s physically equipped to potentially play as an underclassman. This powerhouse interior O-Line recruit is out of Willis (Tx.) High School.
Tight end Javonte Williams
A priority recruit for the Pitt Panthers, Javonte Williams plays his ball at a quality Maryland program - The Bullis School. He recorded 35 catches for 679 yards and 20 touchdowns last season, a big-play tight end who is a serious threat as a receiver. Williams can go up and get it, he can make acrobatic catches look easy, and he’s tough to bring down after the catch.
Receiver Nyqir Helton
An important pass-catcher to the Panthers this cycle, Nyqir Helton is down to Boston College, Illinois, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, and Syracuse. Last season, Helton put together 47 catches for 857 yards and 13 touchdowns as a junior. He also chipped in 20 tackles and four interceptions on defense at Winslow Township High School in New Jersey.
Linebacker Reilarean Phillips
Out of Arlington, Texas, Reilarean Phillips is the type of athletic linebacker Pat Narduzzi described in a recent press conference. A former safety, he’s a quality coverage linebacker but he has plenty of front-seven ability, too. Last season, he recorded 53 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, a sack, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, and he scored six touchdowns (five on offense, one defensive score).
Tight end Adam Land
Adam Land has very real interest in the Pitt Panthers, a tight end from the Florida Panhandle who has taken a liking to Coach Jacob Bronowski. As a junior last fall, the 6-foot-3 ½”, 215-pound junior is an athletic and productive pass-catcher and a three-sport athlete, competing in baseball, basketball, and football.
Safety Isaac Patterson
The second prospect to commit to the Pitt Panthers this cycle, and first of two safety pledges, Isaac Patterson is a versatile player in the defensive backfield who could play either safety position or the nickel role. Over his last two seasons, the Ohio product has recorded 120 total tackles, three tackles for loss, seven pass breakups, and an interception.
Running back Favour Akih
This is one of the top names on Pitt’s 2026 running backs board, recording 236 carries for 1,653 yards and 15 touchdowns last year. That’s good enough for seven yards per carry. Favour Akih made First Team All-Ohio for his efforts.
Running back Kory Amarchee
Another running back from the Midwest, Kory Amachree is also another one of the four-star recruits on this list. Built like a future feature ‘back, Amarchee rushed for over 1,100 yards with 18 touchdowns last season. The Michigan native is also a 10.9 sprinter with an impressive 3.98 GPA.
Quarterback Corey Dailey
On Sunday, quarterback Corey Dailey announced this official visit date. It followed a recent unofficial visit during Pitt’s spring camp. Last season at Seguin High School in Texas, he threw 219 of 344 attempts (64%) for 2,529 yards and 35 touchdowns to just seven interceptions.
