3-Star DL Visiting Pitt Football

On Sunday, Ryan O'Bleness of Rivals announced on X that three-star defensive lineman Logan Nagle has five official visits ahead in Indiana (May 1), Rutgers (May 30), Pittsburgh (Jun 6), N.C. State (June 13), and Michigan State (June 20). He's visited he Pitt Panthers on multiple occasions, and he'll be back in June among a string of scheduled official visits.
At 6-foot-5, 260 pounds, Nagle is a New Jersey state champion following DePaul Catholic's 11-1 season in 2024. He logged 62 tackles, six tackles for loss, 11 sacks, 18 hurries, and two forced fumbles as a junior last year.
Representing the most significant of his 13 offers are Boston College, Indiana, Michigan State, Pitt, Syracuse, Tulane, Wake Forest, and West Virginia.
Prior to his Pitt visit late last month, Nagle discussed his previous trip to Pennsylvania to visit the Panthers back in January.
“Well, they invited me down for a Junior Day. I had a great time there. I love what I saw. I got to meet some of the coaches, and the defensive line coach was great," Nagle said last month. "So, I was really interested in getting back there for spring practice and scheduling an OV.
“The coaches were talking all about their culture, which I really loved what they're saying, how they're building it. I love that. I love meeting the coaches. They were great, the defensive line coach was great. It was really personal with me and my family, so that's a big reason why.”
Currently, Pitt carries all skill position players in the committed class of 2025, starting with quarterback Angelo Renda along with receiver Dylan Wester and safeties Isaac Patterson and Marcus Jennings.
A prospect like in the trenches would be a welcomed addition.
