Florida WR Books Pitt Football Official Visit
Just over three weeks ago, David Aboya announced a scholarship offer from the Pitt Panthers.
Now the 6-foot-3, 180-pound receiver has lined up an official visit. Out of Milton, Florida, Aboya announced this morning on social media June 5-7 date for that trip.
Aboya's recruitment saw a bump in the right direction after he'd clocked a 4.54 40-yard dash at the popular Under Armour Camp in Orlando on February 23.
Syracuse (Feb. 25) offered the rising senior out of Milton High School shortly thereafter. Navy (Feb. 27) came next, followed by Pittsburgh (Mar. 17) and Army (Mar. 27).
“Yeah, I think that camp helped me a lot with getting my name out there and stuff. So, everybody started contacting me," Aboya told Inside the Panthers on March 18.
“It was actually crazy, so I ended up getting my first offer a couple of days after that camp. It was from Syracuse, never really talked to them before.“It was just a random phone call. And then after that, ended up being in contact with the Pitt offensive coordinator, texting me, and then I just ended up talking to them," Aboya added. "It was just like a bunch of schools reaching out because after I got that first offer, it kind of put me on their radar.”
Aboya has a unique size/talent combination, opening him up to both the field and boundary receiver positions.
“I’m definitely a deep threat receiver, but also, I can make catches in traffic," Aboya said. "So, I kind of try to mold my game through both (field and boundary) and not just focus on being really good at one part of ball, to be a good deep threat, and making catches in traffic, and making plays whenever I have to.”
For more on the prospects also visiting Pitt on the same dates - June 5 to June 7 - you can check out Part 1 and Part 2 of our breakdown from the weekend.
