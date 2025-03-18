Steelers Host All-American Pitt Kicker
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers kicker Ben Sauls had a sensational 2024 season, with NFL teams taking notice of his performances.
The Pittsburgh Steelers, with whom Pitt shares a practice facility with, UPMC Rooney Sports Complex in the South Side Flats, hosted Sauls on a visit on a local, pre-draft visit, according to Brooke Pryor of ESPN.
Sauls had a fantastic 2024 season, going 44-for-44 on PATs and 21-for-24 on field goals, with one blocked. He made his first 13 attempts, before missing a 47-yard field goal in the second quarter of the 48-25 loss to then ranked No. 20 SMU on the road in Week 10.
He also made six 50+ yard field goals, with the 57-yarder he made at the end of the first half in the road loss to Boston College in Week 14 marking the most in a season for a field goal kicker.
His 49-yard field goal in the first quarter for Syracuse in Week 9 was his 13th straight field goal dating back to 2023, which set a new school record for most consecutive field goals. This eclipsed the previous record of 12, that both Chris Ferenick in 1995 and Conor Lee in 2007 set, and he had 15 consecutive he made before that miss vs. SMU.
Sauls also made a 58-yard field goal vs. Cal in their Week 7 matchup on Oct. 12 at Acrisure Stadium, that tied former Pitt kicker Alex Kessman's 58-yarder he converted against Boston College in 2020 to send the game into overtime. It is also the longest field goal at Acrisure Stadium in Pitt history, as Chris Boswell of the Pittsburgh Steelers made one from 59 yards there.
His best game of the season came against Cincinnati in the River City Rivalry on the road in Week 2, for which he earned ACC Specialist of the Week and Lou Groza Star of the Week honors.
Sauls finished the day 3-for-3 on field goals, including the only points in the second half from 47 yards and a career-high of 53 yards at the end of the first half. He would also hit the game winning field goal from 35 yards out in front of his friends and family, as he grew up 65 miles north of Cincinnati.
His six field goals of 50 yards or more in 2024 was the most in program history, which included a 57-yarder in the 48-46 loss to Toledo in the GameAbove Sports Bowl.
Sauls had more great moments for Pitt earlier in his career and is most famous for his heroics against UCLA in the 2022 Sun Bowl.
Against the Bruins, Sauls went 5-of-5 in the El Paso, Texas wind, making kicks from 22, 49, 31, 27 and 47 yards. Sauls made the 47-yard field goal as time dwindled down to seal the Sun Bowl victory for the Panthers.
He was also just the third Panther to earn a Lou Groza Semifinalist honor, along with Kessman in 2020 and Ferenick, who was a finalist for the 1995 award.
Sauls also participated at the East-West Shrine Bowl on Jan. 30, earning All-Practice Team honors.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Hosting 4-Star RB
- Pitt Football Offer Report: 2026 RB Christopher Talley
- Jaguars Projected to Land Pitt TE
- Florida Speedster Reacts to Pitt Offer
- Pitt Panthers Making Moves With 2026 Pass Rushers
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt