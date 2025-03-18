Pitt Hosting 4-Star RB

Inside The Panthers

The Pitt Panthers are bringing in a four-star runner who was originally set to come in June.

Decatur's Gavin Solito (3) tackles Milford Mill's Damon Ferguson (5) Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in the 2A State Semifinal in Berlin, Maryland. Decatur defeated Milford Mill 35-34.
Four-star running back Damon Ferguson has been set to take an official visit with the Pitt Panthers since last month.

Now the Baltimore (Md.) Milford Mill Academy star is set to take an unofficial trip to Pitt later this week ahead of his June 5-7 official visit. Ferguson announced plans to be in Pittsburgh this weekend on social media this morning.

Clearly, this gives the Pitt coaching staff an extra crack at landing the productive, 5-foot-11, 190-pound prospect.

Last year as a junior, Ferguson rushed for 1,341 yards and 16 touchdowns in only nine games, averaging over 12 yards per carry. He added six catches for 111 yards and a touchdowns, and 26 tackles, six pass breakups, and three interceptions, giving up zero touchdowns on the year, per his X feed.

Ferguson has track speed out of the backfield.

To date, his personal best 100-meter time is legitimately solid at 10.89. He also listed a 21.78 in the 200 meters, and a 47.76 in the 400 meters.

Ferguson rates as the seventh-highest ranked 2026 recruit in the state of Maryland, per 247Sports Composite, ahead of five-stars Immanuel Iheanacho and Zion Elee, Top 50 safety Jireh Edwards, four-star receiver Connor Salmin, and others.

Michigan State, North Carolina, and West Virginia were also in Ferguson's visit plans heading into the spring.

Additional offers on his list include Akron, Arkansas, Boston College, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Central Florida, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Connecticut, Delaware, East Carolina, Georgia Tech, James Madison, Liberty, Marshall, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Northwestern, Ohio, Rutgers, Southern Mississippi, South Florida, Stanford, Syracuse, Temple, Toledo, Towson, UNLV, Virginia Tech, and Wisconsin.

It'll be interesting to see if the Panthers coaching staff can successfully sell the success of Reid in the 2024-25 season through its pursuit of quality running back recruits like Ferguson this cycle.

