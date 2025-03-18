Florida Speedster Reacts to Pitt Offer
Given the success of running back Desmond Reid last season, it makes perfect sense that the Pitt Panthers would extend an offer to Jadarius Dobie.
The 2026-class prospect offers similar all-purpose back qualities that Reid has shown at Western Carolina and Pitt. He’s a versatile speedster from the Florida program at Lakeland High School.
Lakeland has produced quality talent in recent recruiting cycles, including 2026 four-star linebacker Malik Morris, 2025 four-star Ole Miss safety signee Keon Young, 2023 five-star Colorado cornerback signee Cormani McClain, and 2023 Top 100 Georgia receiver signee Tyler Williams among others.
Lakeland also produced former NFL linemen and brothers Maurkice Pouncey and Mike Pouncey.
Prior to today, Dobie carries offers from Florida Atlantic, Georgia Tech, Liberty, New Mexico State, Miami of Ohio, Wake Forest, Western Michigan, and others.
Now that Pitt is on board, it could shake up Dobie’s recruitment.
He shed light on his background in Florida, his new offer from the Pitt Panthers, and more shortly after announcing the new college opportunity that surfaced on Monday.
Can you tell me about your background down there in Florida?
“I was born here in Lakeland, Florida. My family were originally from Arkansas, but we migrated here to Florida, and everyone's growing up in Lakeland.
“I was born into a football family. Lakeland High School is a tradition for my family. Three different generations of my family members have went there, starting from my grandfather and his two brothers. They went to Lakeland High School, and in '83, they won the first state championship ever.
“My father and his brother and his cousin, which is my uncle's son, they went to Lakeland High School as well. They won three (consecutive) state championships. And now it's me. I'm the only one from my generation that goes to Lakeland that plays football there.
“I already won my first state championship in my sophomore year, but we're going for another one this year.”
I know that you play running back at Lakeland High School, but some list you as an athlete. Can you talk about your position fit?
“With me, the type of player I am at Lakeland High School, I'm used in space a lot. I could run into in the hole all the time, but I'm not your biggest-framed running back. So, with my size and my speed, I'm pretty agile in space. It's hard to get me down in space.
“What my coach does, he gets me into space a lot. I rotate from slot to running back and half back a lot. So, I'm running a lot of sweet plays or quick screen plays or quick slip routes to get me into space and just use my speed and my agility to get yards and get a touchdown.”
Pitt has a running back with similar qualities, an all-purpose back, in Desmond Reid. Are you familiar with him?
“Yes, sir. I'm pretty familiar with him. I noticed he has the same kind of frame as I (have). I'm not the biggest back, like I said, but I definitely have that speed and that agility. So, that's what I was talking to (Pitt's)coach about.
“He was like, 'You kind of remind me of Reid,' and that's what we love to hear. We were pretty successful with it last year. So, we want to keep the same thing going on.”
Tell me about earning the offer from Pitt today.
“Coach (Lindsey) Lamar, he followed me about two weeks ago, and I followed him back. And I've been posting some of my film. I was doing 1v1s with all my teammates, right? I kind of made a pretty cool catch. I posted it on Twitter, and I noticed that he liked it.
“So, two weeks go past. Just yesterday, I posted an edit about all the different offers I have and stuff, and what schools I'm ready to start looking at to commit.
“I'm pretty sure that caught his attention, like, 'Okay, so it's time for me to hit this kid up and tell him that we like him.' This morning, I got home from track practice, and maybe 30 minutes later, I'm actually playing football with my little brother, and I get a text.
“It's like, 'What's up, it's Coach Lamar, running back coach for Pittsburgh. Could you get on a phone call?'
“I'm like, 'Yeah, for sure.'
“We get on the call, and he tells me about how he's watched my film, and he likes my game style, and it feels like my game style could be used with the offense at Pitt. So, I talked to the offensive coordinator and everything, and they gave me the offer.”
What comes next for you in your recruitment? I know that flying around the country is easier said than done, but do you have any plans this off-season?
“This off-season, I'm definitely trying to touch down on getting out and exploring and seeing the different colleges. Financially, it can get kind of challenging, but my parents do a good job with making sure that's good.
“I have a Junior Day visit scheduled with FAU, and I have a Junior Day scheduled with Miami of Ohio. But talking to Coach Lamar, they're trying to get an official set up already. So, I want to touch down on the OV first before I talk about anything else because that's most important.
“I'll be excited to get down to Pitt.”
