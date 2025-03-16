Massive Edge Rusher Opens Up About Pitt Offer
The Pitt Panthers hosted a wide range of prospects in the 2026, 2027, and 2028 classes over the weekend.
Among the 2027 recruits in Pittsburgh on Saturday was Mekai Brown, arguably the most promising rising junior on the visitor list that day. He left with a scholarship offer.
At 6-foot-7 and 215 pounds, the sky is the limit for Brown, a particularly athletic pass rusher who doubles as a very skilled basketball player. Out of Greenwich (Ct.) Greenwich Country Day, the two-sport standout recorded 36 tackles, seven tackles for loss, seven sacks, and two forced fumbles over just nine games.
Pitt is the latest to extend a scholarship, joining Boston College, Rutgers, and Syracuse.
Tell me about your background in the game of football.
“I've played ever since fourth grade. I played for the Riverside Gators in the GYFL Greenwich League. In our town, it's our little Pop Warner league here, and I played up until eighth grade. And ninth-grade summer, I did some of the preseason stuff, but I went to focus and play basketball, mostly because I was going to a new school.
“This year, I really loved the game, and I was really good at it. I didn't think there was much of a point quitting something that I loved and was good at, and so I picked it up again. And yeah, this is how it turned out.”
What led you to visit Pitt this weekend?
“They sent me a spring practice invite. They were in contact with my coaches, my coach John Murphy, and they really wanted me to get down there. I knew a lot about the program. I knew Aaron Donald, one of the best defensive linemen went there, and Larry Fitzgerald, obviously. So, I knew a lot about the program, and was pretty excited to get down there.”
What were some of the highlights of your visit?
“I loved the intensity that they practice with. Being able to see what guys look like and how they practice at that level, it was really good to see and kind of mentally prepare myself, like, that's the level I'm going to have to be at, and I'm going to be playing at."
Tell me about getting the offer and who you spoke with.
“Coach (Tim) Daoust, he pulled me aside right after their practice ended, and he told me that he wanted me to be a Panther, and they wanted to give me a full-ride scholarship.”
“It was really special. It was a good travel. It was great to spend time with my coaches, and it was great to watch the level of practice as well, and to see that, and then have them extend an offer, them believing and knowing I could play at that level for them, it was really special.”
What comes next for you this off-season?
“I'm going back up to Boston College next weekend, and Syracuse the following weekend. I'm sure a few other schools will be reaching out soon, and we'll plan it then. But for right now, I'm going back up to Boston, Syracuse, and Rutgers.”
