Pitt Football Visit Recap: OT Pete Eglitis Earns Offer
State champion tackle Pete Eglitis shared details on his trip to Pittsburgh after returning to Ohio with a Pitt Panthers scholarship offer in hand.
The recruiting visit took place on Saturday, his latest trip to see one of the various colleges showing an interest in him as a towering offensive lineman.
Pitt joined his offer list that includes Akron, Bowling Green, Eastern Michigan, Iowa State, James Madison, Kent State, Kentucky, Liberty, Miami of Ohio, Missouri, Ohio, Old Dominion, Toledo, and Western Michigan.
Below is our Q&A with the extra-large tackle.
You spoke with Inside the Panthers a few weeks ago about your visit plans. You didn't have an offer at that time. So, what was it like to land that offer on Saturday?
"It was great. You're always a little curious on what's going to happen when you come to these visits. I got there and sat in the meetings, and then we went to practice, and then after practice, talking to the coaches. I got that offer, and then took a tour of campus, talked with Coach (Jeremy) Darveau with my parents, and then Coach (Pat) Narduzzi, too. So, it was just awesome."
Looking back on the visit, what were some of the highlights?
"It was the first day of pads. So, the practice is very chippy, and I loved it. There's so much...of what a football practice needs. I'd say that's probably one of the biggest things that stood out, which I liked. And I would say the campus was just beautiful. The cathedral was amazing. So, it was a really cool old campus."
Pitt brought in tackle Jeffrey Persi from Michigan, Ryan Baer returns at tackle. What was your take on the offensive line?
"In one-on-ones with the defense, it was getting loud and rowdy, andthey all had each other's back. It was just great to see that, thecompetition level that they have there."
Now that you've visited and you have the offer, is Pitt a school you could see yourself at? If so, what would that be?
"I would say that all the schools I've got offered (by), I really liked. I just want to continue to build a relationship withnot only Pitt but all the schools. Just see how the spring goes out, and then set up my official visits, and then we'll see how it goes there. So, I'dsay yeah. It just depends on how the rest of the spring goes, you know?"
Last thing - what is your height and weight at, and what have you been working on heading into your last year?
"Right now, I'm about 6-foot-7 or 6-6, somewhere in between there. And then I weigh in about 288 pounds. I got a knee surgery in eighth grade, and then knee surgery last year. And so I've just been working on keeping my legs really strong, and staying agile, and staying quick. That's mostly what I've been working on."
