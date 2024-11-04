Pitt Basketball Makes Final Three for 5-Star Meleek Thomas

NEWS: 5⭐️ Meleek Thomas (@ThomasMeleek), a top-10 recruit in the 2025 class, is down to three schools — Pitt, Arkansas, and UConn and will commit on Nov. 11th, he tells @On3Recruits.



Story: https://t.co/dnFhbWGNsr pic.twitter.com/iCvQd8PQUE