Pitt vs. Clemson Kickoff, TV Channel Announced
PITTSBURGH -- The No. 23 Pitt Panthers discovered their kickoff time and television channel when they face off against the No. 19 Clemson Tigers in their Week 12 matchup.
They will face off against the Tigers at 12:00 p.m. on ESPN at Acrisure Stadium on Nov. 16. This is their fourth noon kickoff and second one at home, playing at the same time against Kent State in the season opener. They also played against both Cincinnati and North Carolina on the road in Week 2 and Week 6, respectively, at noon.
This will also serve as the third time ESPN will broadcast a Pitt game, doing so for the victories over Cal in Week 7 and Syracuse in Week 9, both at home and the latter for Thursday night.
Pitt is 3-2 all-time vs. Clemson and 2-2 in the ACC. The only previous matchup outside of ACC play was a 34-3 blowout victory for Pitt over Clemson in the 1977 Gator Bowl.
The Panthers would stun the Tigers in their first ACC matchup on Nov. 12, 2016 at Memorial Stadium, also known as "Death Valley."
Clemson star quarterback Deshaun Watson completed 50 passes for 580 yards and three touchdowns, but also threw three interceptions. Pitt quarterback Nathan Peterman had a great game himself, throwing for 308 yards and five touchdowns.
The Panthers made a big fourth down stop on the Tigers' last drive and managed to get into field goal range, allowing Chris Blewitt to hit a 42-yarder with less than 10 seconds remaining. This gave the Panthers a 43-42 win over the No. 2 team in the country, their first win over a top two team since 13-9 vs. rival West Virginia in Morgantown in 2007.
Clemson would get their revenge in the next two meetings. They dominated Pitt on rainy night in the 2018 ACC Championship game, 42-10, as Kenny Pickett threw for just eight yards.
The Tigers also blewout the Panthers at home on Nov. 28, 2020 in a 52-17 victory. Pickett threw four interceptions, while Tigers star quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw for 400 yards and two touchdowns himself.
Pitt won the last meeting between the two teams, 27-17 on Oct. 23, 2021 at Heinz Field. The Pitt defense stifled Clemson, highlighted by linebacker SirVocea Dennis picking off a shovel pass from DJ Uiagalelei early in the second half.
The Panthers come into this one 7-1 overall and 3-1 in the ACC. They just lost their recent matchup in embarassing fashion, a 48-25 defeat to the then ranked No. 20 SMU Mustangs on the road in Week 10.
Clemson also lost their previous matchup to Louisville at home, 33-21, dropping them to 6-2 overall and 3-1 in the ACC. Their other loss came to then ranked No. 1 Georgia in the season opener at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Aug. 31.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Preview: Pitt Basketball Season Arrives
- Pitt Football Makes Top List for 2026 RB
- No. 1 Pitt Volleyball Sweeps Virginia Tech
- Pitt Drops in AP, Coaches Polls
- Pitt Football Commit Projected to Flip
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt