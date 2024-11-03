Pitt Embarrassed in Defeat to SMU
PITTSBURGH -- No. 18 Pitt Panthers played their worst game of the season, as they lost to the No. 20 SMU Mustangs 48-25 in Dallas.
This is the first defeat of the season for the Panthers (7-1 overall, 3-1 ACC), ending their best start to a season since 1982, when they also started 7-0. This also is the third straight loss for the Panthers against the Mustangs, with a 28-6 loss in the BBVA Compass Bowl in 2012 and a 7-3 defeat in the Cotton Bowl in 1983.
SMU sophomore quarterback Kevin Jennings found senior wide receiver Ky'Shawn Smith for a short pass to the outside. Pitt redshirt senior defensive back Rashad Battle failed to tackle him, allowing Ky'Shawn Smith to go 43 yards into Pitt territory on the second play of the drive.
The Mustangs utilized the ground game, with senior running back Brashard Smith going 18 yards on three carries and then redshirt junior running back LJ Johnson Jr. scoring from two yards out to open the scoring.
The next two drives saw both teams punt and Pitt looked like they had something going on their second drive of the game. They got close to the end zone, but redshirt freshman quarterback Eli Holstein threw an incompletion on third down and four, leading to a 44-yard field goal from redshirt senior placekicker Ben Sauls.
SMU got another break, as Jennings completed a pass to graduate student Matthew Hibner, who managed to stay on his feet and break off a tackle from Pitt redshirt senior defensive back Tamon Lynum, going 22 yards into Pitt territory.
The Mustangs thought they scored on a pass from Jennings to Johnson, but a holding call brought it back.
Jennings then converted a third-and-18 with a 23-yard pass to senior wide receiver Moochie Dixon, which set up a trick play on third-and-goal, as senior wide receiver Roderick Daniels Jr. jumped over Panthers senior defensive back Donovan McMillon for the Mustangs' second touchdown, up 14-3.
Pitt would drive down the field on the next drive, but failed to convert on a fourth down in SMU territory. Sauls would then miss his first field goal of the season from 47 yards out and Brashard Smith took the next play 71 yards for a touchdown, putting SMU up 21-3.
Both teams punted on their next two drives and Pitt had a chance in SMU territory, but Holstein took a sack and fumbled the ball.
Jennings converted a big third down play, 25 yards on third-and-11 to Daniels, who evaded tackles on the sideline. This set up a three-yard rushing touchdown for Brashard Smith, extending the lead to 28-3.
A poor punt from Panthers redshirt junior Caleb Junko, 26 yards to the SMU 41-yard line, allowed the Mustangs to have enough time to set up a last second field goal, putting them up 31-3 at halftime.
The 31 halftime points Pitt allowed were the most since they allowed 31 to Miami in a 38-31 loss at home on Oct. 30, 2021. The 28-point halftime deficit was the worst for Pitt since they were down 38-10 to then ranked No. 4 Clemson, ending in a 52-17 defeat on Nov. 28, 2020.
Pitt tried a fake punt on the first drive of the second half, but Junko only got it three yards to senior tight end Gavin Bartholomew and they turned it over on downs.
The Panthers kept the Mustangs out of the end zone, but still allowed a field goal for the lead to grow to 34-3.
Pitt evenutally got a touchdown late in the fourth quarter, with senior running back Desmond Reid scoring from one-yard out. Holstein then ran it in for the two-point conversion, still down 34-11.
Jennings completed a long pass to Key'Shawn Smith for 43 yards and then an 18-yard rush from Brashard Smith for his third touchdown on the ground made it 41-11.
Pitt moved down the field on the next drive to the five-yard line, but Holstein threw a pass to Reid that bounced off him into the hands of SMU graduate student safety Jonathan McGill.
SMU scored on the very next play, as Jennings completed a pass to Hibner, who took it 80 yards for the touchdown, extending the lead to 48-11.
Redshirt junior quarterback Nate Yarnell came in for Pitt and would score a touchdown, completing a 13-yard pass to sophomore wide reciever Kenny Johnson. Yarnell completed his second touchdown to freshman tight end Malachi Thomas, which cut the deficit to 48-25.
Pitt will try to get back to winning ways as they host Virginia at home on Nov. 9.
