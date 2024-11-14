Pitt Basketball Signs 2025 Commitment
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers signed their sole commitment in the Class of 2025 in four-star guard, Omari Witherspoon.
Nov. 13 marked the first day of the early signing period for Class of 2025 recruits, allowing them to sign their National Letter of Intent to truly commit to their program for the upcoming year.
Witherspoon, a guard who plays for St. John's College High School in Washington, D.C., announced his commitment on Sept. 11, picking Pitt over Maryland and Vanderbilt, that he had in his top three schools, which he announced on Sept. 3.
He signed his National Letter of Intent at his high school, locking him into the program for next season.
Witherspoon made his official visit to Pitt on Sept. 1, which made enough of an impression on him that he put them in his final three schools. He also took an unofficial visit to Maryland on Aug. 22 and an official visit Vanderbilt from Sept. 7-9.
He added Pitt to his top 10 schools on July 29, just one week after they offered him. Other schools to make that list included ACC schools in Clemson and Virginia Tech, Big East schools in Butler and Xavier, Big 12 schools in Oklahoma State and rival West Virginia, plus George Mason.
"I love the coaching staff," Witherspoon told Dushawn London of 247Sports about Pitt. "Coach [Jeff] Capel and all the coaches are really genuine. I really like their play style and what they do. They spread the floor out, set ball screens, and allow their guards to play confidently. Coach is also a good mentor. He helps players get out of slumps and he has a father trait. It's great seeing he has that trait where he can build somebody back up."
He stands at 6-foot-4 and truly plays as a combo guard. He loves to attack the hoop with authority and will step back from mid-range or behind the arc to score as well. He also has good court vision and knows where to find his teammates for good scoring opportunities.
Witherspoon also starred for the DC Premier U17 team on the Under Armour Circuit this past summer, leading to more schools noticing his abilities.
247Sports rates Witherspoon as a four-star, No. 5 recruit in Washington, D.C. No. 14 combo guard and No. 107 in the country in the Class of 2025.
Rivals and On3 also rate as a four-star and No. 105 in the country. Rivals has him as the No. 37 shooting guard, while On3 ranks him as the No. 22 small forward and No. 4 in D.C.
