Pitt Men's Soccer Earns Multiple All-ACC Honors
PITTTSBURGH -- Pitt Panthers men's soccer played well in the 2024 regular season, earning multiple All-ACC Honors.
Panthers head coach Jay Vidovich earned ACC Coach of the Year honors for the eighth time in his career, leading the team to a 12-4 overall record and 6-2 record in conference play, winning the first ACC Regular Season Title in program history.
Junior Casper Svendby, who transferred in from Dayton, earned ACC Defensive Player of the Year and All-ACC First Team honors. Svendby started 15 of the 16 games he has played in this season at right back, scoring three goals and creating four assists.
Seniors in forward Luis Sahmkow and midfielder Guilherme Feitosa both earned All-ACC First Team honors.
Sahmkow leads the Panthers with a career-high nine goals and added three assists as well. He scored two goals each in back-to-back games vs. Louisville at home on Sept. 13 and Cleveland State on the road on Sept. 17.
Feitosa scored three goals and led Pitt with nine assists, with the latter ranking second in the ACC. He had four games where he had two assists, including the 3-1 road win vs. then ranked No. 22 SMU on Sept. 7, the 2-0 home win vs. Boston College on Sept. 20, the 2-1 win vs. then ranked No. 7 North Carolina on Oct. 19 and the 4-1 home win vs. Virginia on Oct. 25.
Panthers senior midfielder Casper Grening earned All-ACC Second Team honors, after transferring in from Kentucky. He plays primarily off the left wing and ranks third on Pitt with both five goals and four assists.
Pitt also had two All-ACC Third Team honorees in juniors, goalkeeper Cabral Carter and defender Jackson Gilman, plus two All-ACC Freshman Team honorees in forward Lasse Dahl and defender Niklas Soerensen.
Dahl is second on the Panthers with six assists and also scored two goals, working off both the left wing and the right wing this season. He had a season-high two assists in the win vs. SMU.
Gilman and Soerensen missed just one match each and Carter started 12 matches this season, keeping three clean sheets.
The Pitt defense allowed just 12 goals in 16 games this season, .75 goals per match, thanks to the play of Svendby, Gilman, Soerensen and Carter.
Pitt lost their ACC Tournament Quarterfinal match to Virginia at home on Nov. 10 and will wait to see where they land in the NCAA Tournament.
