Pitt Snap Count vs. Virginia Revealed
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers suffered their second defeat of the season and first defeat at home against the Virginia Cavaliers in Week 11, 24-19.
The Panthers led at halftime, but a number of mistakes, controversial referee decisions and poor offensive execution led the Cavaliers to comeback and win it.
Pitt dropped out of both the AP Poll and Coaches Poll and also fell out of the College Football Playoff Rankings, as they are now 7-2 overall and 3-2 in ACC play in 2024.
Pitt Snap Count vs. SMU
Offense
Quarterback
Eli Holstein-47
Nate Yarnell-27
Running Back
Desmond Reid-62
Daniel Carter-12
Wide Receiver
Raphael "Poppi" Williams Jr.-66
Kenny Johnson-48
Censere "C.J." Lee-41
Konata Mumpfield-40
Daejon Reynolds-26
Tight End
Gavin Barthlomew-58
Jake Overman-17
Offensive Lineman
Right Tackle Isaiah Montgomery-74
Right Guard BJ Williams-74
Center Lyndon Cooper-73
Center Terrence Moore-1
Left Guard Terrence Enos Jr.-74
Left Tackle Ryan Baer-74
Defense
Defensive Line
Defensive End
Nate Matlack-59
Jimmy Scott-49
Sincere Edwards-23
Chief Borders-15
Defensive Tackle
Nick James-36
Sean FitzSimmons-36
Isaiah "Ghost" Neal-28
Francis Brewu-24
Nakhi Johnson-17
Linebacker
Kyle Louis-66
Brandon George-63
Braylan Lovelace-40
Rasheem Biles-34
Keye Thompson-11
Jordan Bass-8
Cornerback
Tamon Lynum-72
Ryland Gandy-69
Tamarion Crumpley-6
Safety
Donovan McMillon-68
Phillip O'Brien Jr.-35
Javon McIntyre-33
Cruce Brookins-22
Special Teams
Coverage Team/Defense
Nick Lapi-22
Josh McCarty-20
Jeremiah Marcelin-16
Dylan Bennett-16
Kyle Louis-15
Ryland Gandy-14
Cruce Brookins-13
Tamon Lynum-13
Javon McIntyre-12
Jesse Anderson-11
Donovan McMillon-11
Malachi Thomas-9
Shadarian Harrison-9
Braylan Lovelace-9
Chief Borders-9
Rasheem Biles-8
Isaiah "Ghost" Neal-8
Keye Thompson-7
Gavin Bartholomew-6
Daniel Carter-6
Derrick Davis Jr.-5
Jake McConnachie-5
Ryan Carretta-4
BJ Williams-4
David Ojiegbe-4
Isaiah Montgomery-4
Ryan Baer-4
Terrence Enos Jr.-4
Jake Overman-4
Jason Collier Jr.-4
Jordan Bass-3
Sean FitzSimmons-3
Brandon George-3
Phillip O'Brien Jr.-2
Nick James-1
Nakhi Johnson-1
Kick/Punt Return
Desmond Reid-6
Kenny Johnson-3
Tyreek Robinson-2
Censere "C.J." Lee-1
Kicker/Punter/Long Snapper
PK Ben Sauls-9
LS Nilay Upadhyayula-6
Punter Caleb Junko-6
LS Nico Crawford-4
Holder Cam Guess-4
Pitt switched up their offensive line around in the game vs. Virginia. Redshirt sophomore Ryan Baer moved from right tackle to left tackle, redshirt junior Terrence Enos Jr. moved from left tackle to left guard and redshirt sophomore Isaiah Montgomery earned his first collegiate start at right tackle.
The Panthers also saw two of their best offensive options suffer injury in back-to-back drives in the third quarter.
Senior wide receiver Konata Mumpfield hit the ground hard laying out for a catch and needed medical attention. Redshirt freshman quarterback Eli Holstein slid and suffered a hard hit from a Virginia linebacker, knocking him out of the game as well.
Redshirt senior Rashad Battle, who only played two snaps vs. SMU, didn't play in this matchup. Fellow redshirt senior Tamon Lynum got his first start of the season at cornerback in his place and played 72 snaps.
