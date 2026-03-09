Pitt Receives Commitment From 2026 Walk-On QB

PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers have received a preferred walk-on commitment from Cathedral Prep (Erie, Pa.) quarterback Davin Friedman, he announced on March 6.

"After a great visit and amazing conversations with Coach Narduzzi and Coach Bell I am extremely blessed to announce that I will be continuing my athletic and academic career at the University of Pittsburgh! I would like to thank my family, friends, and coaches for all the support and effort to help get me here. I would also like to thank God for guiding me through this process and leading me to make this decision," he wrote on X

Friedman is the first walk-on quarterback to announce his commitment to Pitt as part of the Class of 2026.

Friedman joins a quarterback room that consists of starter Mason Heintschel, redshirt sophomore Holden Geriner, true freshmen Angelo Renda and Corey Dailey and fellow walk-on Beau Jackson.

Friedman is a multi-sport athlete at Cathedral Prep. As the starting quarterback of the Ramblers in 2025, he passed for a career-high 1,392 yards, 10 touchdowns, nine interceptions and complete 45.1% of his passes, according to MaxPreps. Friedman also rushed for 291 yards and two touchdowns.

In his career, Friedman has passed for 2,719 yards, 28 touchdowns, 16 interceptions, completed 46.2% of his passes, rushed for 338 yards and scored two rushing touchdowns.

Friedman was also the team's punter, where he had 32 career kicks for 918 yards and a long of 51 yards.

Cathedral Prep went 10-10 the last two seasons with Friedman at quarterback.

Friedman also plays baseball and had a .358 batting average in 91 plate appearances and three home runs as a junior. He also posted 31 RBIs, 21 runs, six doubles and a triple.

Friedman's career batting average is .286, with 174 plate appearances, 44 RBIs, 36 hits, 37 runs and three home runs.

As a pitcher, Friedman had a 2.74 ERA, 12 strikeouts, five walks, and just three earned runs in nine games in 2025.

A Look at Pitt's QB Room

Nov 29, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Mason Heintschel (6) warms up before the game against the Miami Hurricanes at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Heintschel enters this season as the clear-cut starter after posting 2,354 yards, 16 touchdowns, eight interceptions and completing 63.6% of his throws.

Geriner, a transfer from Texas State, seems to be the backup. Narduzzi praised Geriner for his performance in the first week of spring camp. He also has four years of experience as a backup.

The third string will likely be between true freshmen Angelo Renda and Corey Dailey, with Jackson and Friedman behind them.

