Pitt Faces Competition For 2027 4-Star QB Commit

PITTSBURGH — Pitt Panthers 2027 four-star quarterback commit Kevin Verpaele has received an offer from Florida, he announced on March 12.

Rivals' Steve Wiltfong reported that Verpaele was on an unofficial visit with Florida on March 12 and that he received the offer at the conclusion of the visit.

Florida is the first SEC program to offer Verpaele. Besides Pitt, his other Power 4 offers are from Rutgers and Wake Forrest.

Verpaele has been committed to Pitt since October and has scheduled an official visit with the Panthers for May 28-30. He was also recently upgraded from a three-star recruit to a four-star by Rivals and the 247Sports Composite.

It may appear worrisome that Pitt's quarterback commitment of the future is taking visits and receiving offers from other Power 4 programs, but this is a normal part of the recruiting process, and Pitt still has a leg-up on every single other school targeting Verpaele.

Should Pitt Fans be Concerned?

Kevin Verpaele of Merritt Island is pressured by Titusville’s Eli Russell during their game October 17, 2025. Craig Bailey, FLORIDA TODAY via USA TODAY NETWORK | Craig Bailey / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This kind of offer was destined to happen sooner or later, and honestly, it's surprising that Verpaele hasn't received more recognition in Florida.

Verpaele hails from Merritt Island, Fla., which is roughly a three-hour drive from Gainesville. Florida is not only his first SEC offer, but it's also just his third in-state offer. The other two offers are from FIU and USF, and his USF offer came on March 11.

Verpaele is a consensus top 40 player from Florida and a top 32 quarterback in the Class of 2027 after passing for 2,714 yards and 27 touchdowns while completing 64% of his passes as a junior in 2025.

He was also named the MVP of the Rivals Miami Elite Camp in mid-February.

Verpaele committing to Pitt so early in his recruitment is a good sign for the Panthers, especially as his rankings continue to climb. But as his rankings increase, so will his popularity among larger programs. It comes with the territory.

“Right now I love Pitt and I’m committed, but I’m excited about the in-state offer and will continue to build a relationship with them,” Verpaele told Wiltfong.

Until pen is on paper, Verpaele is free to do whatever he wants. We are still months away from signing day, and Verpaele will only continue to receive more recognition.

All this means is that Pitt discovered a blue-chip quarterback prospect, and every other school from now on is just late to the party.

