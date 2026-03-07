Pitt Sets Official Visit With 3-Star In-State LB

PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers have scheduled an official visit with Philadelphia native and La Salle College linebacker Zykee Scott for June 18-20, he announced on March 6.

Scott named Pitt among his final five schools on Feb. 23.

Scott is the 16th recruit to schedule an official visit with Pitt for this summer, but is just the second player from Pennsylvania. The other is offensive lineman Jon Sassic from Central Catholic in Pittsburgh.

Scott is also just the second linebacker to line up a visit. Davon Smith from Westfield in Houston, Texas will visit the week before Scott on June 11-13.

Scott earned his three-star status from the 247Sports Composite and the Rivals Industry Ranking. He is listed as a top 15 player in the state, a top 40 linebacker in the class and a top 465 player in the nation by both metrics.

The 6-foot-1, 220-pound defender posted 58 tackles, nine for a loss, one forced fumble, a fumble recovery and a pass breakup, according to his X account. Scott was a key piece of La Salle's 13-1 season that ended with a win over Central Catholic to capture the PIAA 6A state title.

Full Junior Year Tape !!

∙Central Catholic

∙Malvern Prep

∙Salesianum

∙Calvert Hall

∙Roman Catholic

∙Bonnor Prendie

∙Father Judge

∙Cardinal O’Hara

∙Saint Joes Prep 2x



Stats: 58 tackles 9TFLs 1FF 1FR 1PD

https://t.co/1boqqbMRFT — Zykee Scott (@zykeescott0) November 8, 2025

Scott and Pitt have been picking up steam over the last few months. Scott received his offer from defensive coordinator Cory Sanders on Jan. 21 and received handwritten letters from the defensive coaching staff back in June 2025.

The other schools in Scott's top five are North Carolina, Michigan State, Tennessee and Wake Forrest.

Scott has a busy schedule this spring. He has set unofficial visits to see spring practice at Tennessee on March 21 and Michigan State on March 28. He also has official visits set with the Spartans for May 29-31 and North Carolina on June 12-14 before visiting Pitt on June 18-20.

Pitt Summer Visits

May 28-30

June 11-13

OL Colin Urrea, Community School of Naples (Naples, Fla.) — Pitt commit

ATH Jaden Bibbs, Coppell (Coppell, Texas)

LB Davon Smith, Westfield (Houston, Texas)

DB Jeremiah Proctor, Gainesville (Gainesville, Ga.)

June 18-20

OL Jon Sassic, Central Catholic (Pittsburgh, Pa.)

OL Jalen Webb, Central Catholic (Toledo, Ohio)

DL Jaiden Davis, Middletown (Middletown, Ohio)

DB Jordan Young, Lakeland (Lakeland, Fla.)

LB Zykee Scott, La Salle College (Philadelphia, Pa.)

