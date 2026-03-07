Pitt Sets Official Visit With 3-Star In-State LB
In this story:
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers have scheduled an official visit with Philadelphia native and La Salle College linebacker Zykee Scott for June 18-20, he announced on March 6.
Scott named Pitt among his final five schools on Feb. 23.
Scott is the 16th recruit to schedule an official visit with Pitt for this summer, but is just the second player from Pennsylvania. The other is offensive lineman Jon Sassic from Central Catholic in Pittsburgh.
Scott is also just the second linebacker to line up a visit. Davon Smith from Westfield in Houston, Texas will visit the week before Scott on June 11-13.
Scott earned his three-star status from the 247Sports Composite and the Rivals Industry Ranking. He is listed as a top 15 player in the state, a top 40 linebacker in the class and a top 465 player in the nation by both metrics.
The 6-foot-1, 220-pound defender posted 58 tackles, nine for a loss, one forced fumble, a fumble recovery and a pass breakup, according to his X account. Scott was a key piece of La Salle's 13-1 season that ended with a win over Central Catholic to capture the PIAA 6A state title.
Scott and Pitt have been picking up steam over the last few months. Scott received his offer from defensive coordinator Cory Sanders on Jan. 21 and received handwritten letters from the defensive coaching staff back in June 2025.
The other schools in Scott's top five are North Carolina, Michigan State, Tennessee and Wake Forrest.
Scott has a busy schedule this spring. He has set unofficial visits to see spring practice at Tennessee on March 21 and Michigan State on March 28. He also has official visits set with the Spartans for May 29-31 and North Carolina on June 12-14 before visiting Pitt on June 18-20.
Pitt Summer Visits
May 28-30
- WR Jayden Elder, Spanish River (Boca Raton, Fla.)
- RB Tyler Reid, St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) — Pitt commit
- QB Kevin Verpaele, Merritt Island (Merritt Island, Fla.) — Pitt commit
- WR Jacob Thomas, Flanagan (Pembroke Pines, Fla.) — Pitt commit
- OL Noah Nixon, Buford (Buford, Ga.)
- OL Jajuan Graham, Tucker (Tucker, Ga.)
- DL Carter Napier, Springboro (Springboro, Ohio)
June 11-13
- OL Colin Urrea, Community School of Naples (Naples, Fla.) — Pitt commit
- ATH Jaden Bibbs, Coppell (Coppell, Texas)
- LB Davon Smith, Westfield (Houston, Texas)
- DB Jeremiah Proctor, Gainesville (Gainesville, Ga.)
June 18-20
- OL Jon Sassic, Central Catholic (Pittsburgh, Pa.)
- OL Jalen Webb, Central Catholic (Toledo, Ohio)
- DL Jaiden Davis, Middletown (Middletown, Ohio)
- DB Jordan Young, Lakeland (Lakeland, Fla.)
- LB Zykee Scott, La Salle College (Philadelphia, Pa.)
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Mitch is a passionate storyteller and college sports fanatic. Growing up 70 miles away in Johnstown, Pa., Mitch has followed Pittsburgh sports all his life. Mitch started his sports journalism career as an undergraduate at Penn State, covering several programs for the student-run blog, Onward State. He previously worked for NBC Sports, The Tribune-Democrat and the Altoona Mirror as a freelancer. Give him a follow on X @MitchCorc18.