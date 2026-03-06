3-Star Florida DB Sets Official Visit With Pitt

PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers have landed an official visit from three-star Lakeland, Fla. cornerback Jordan Young, he announced on March 5.

Young will visit Pitt from June 18-20.

Other recruits in attendance for Young's visit will be offensive lineman Jon Sassic from Central Catholic (Pittsburgh, Pa.), offensive lineman Jalen Webb from Central Catholic (Toledo, Ohio) and Middletown, Ohio defensive lineman Jaiden Davis.

Young is touted as a three-star recruit by the 247Sports Composite and the Rivals Industry Ranking. 247Sports has the 6-foot-2, 180-pound corner as the No. 64 player from Florida, the No. 71 cornerback in the class and the No. 707 player overall. Rivals has Young as the No. 71 player in The Sunshine State, the No. 72 player at his position and the No. 719 player in the class.

Young received his offer from Pitt on Jan. 22, and the Panthers are the only team he has scheduled an official visit with so far.

Lakeland's Jordan Young (30) attempts to tackle Lake Gibson's Cason Dash (1) as Damareion Smith (8) moves in. | ROY FUOCO/THE LEDGER / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lakeland went 12-3 last season and reached the 5A FHSAA State Championship game. Young contributed to Lakeland's success with 18 total tackles, one for a loss, 16 pass breakups, one interception and a touchdown.

Pitt Summer Visits

May 28-30

June 11-13

OL Colin Urrea, Community School of Naples (Naples, Fla.) — Pitt commit

ATH Jaden Bibbs, Coppell (Coppell, Texas)

LB Davon Smith, Westfield (Houston, Texas)

DB Jeremiah Proctor, Gainesville (Gainesville, Ga.)

June 18-20

OL Jon Sassic, Central Catholic (Pittsburgh, Pa.)

OL Jalen Webb, Central Catholic (Toledo, Ohio)

DL Jaiden Davis, Middletown (Middletown, Ohio)

DB Jordan Young, Lakeland (Lakeland, Fla.)

Pitt Searching for Young CBs

Pitt is looking to build some youth in the cornerback room beyond 2026. Tamon Lynum and Rashad Battle played their last snaps in 2025, and both transfer additions — Kanye Thompson from Slippery Rock and Raion Strader from Auburn — each have one year of eligibility remaining.

The Panthers shouldn't have to worry about finding a top cornerback, though, just as long as Shawn Lee Jr. remains on the roster.

Pitt will have three true freshmen in 2026 in Da'Ron Barksdale, Toney Forney and Isaac Patterson, but does not currently have a cornerback commit for its 2027 recruiting class.

