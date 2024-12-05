Pitt Football 2025 Early Enrollees Revealed
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers announced their Class of 2025 on National Signing Day and will have some players enroll early for spring practice.
National Signing Day, Dec. 4, marked the first day that senior commitments for football could announce their National Letter of Intent, binding them to their school. Pitt football added 21 signees, which means they will play for the program next season.
The purpose for players to enroll early is getting them acclimated with the team during the crucial Spring Camp period. This allows players to grow with the program, learn what is required of them at the collegiate level and give them a leg up on their fellow freshmen, who don't get to come along until the summer.
It also allows players to start their studies earlier, giving them a chance to graduate ahead of schedule or at least before they chose to enter the NFL Draft.
Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi announced that there are 14 mid-year enrollees, split evenly on both sides of the ball, with seven coming on offense and seven coming on defense.
The Panthers will have quarterback Mason Heintschel from Clay High School in Oregon, Ohio, running back Ja'Kyrian Turner out of South Sumter High School in Bushnell, Fla., wide receivers Bryce Yates from Matoaca High School in Colonial Heights, Va., Tony Kinsler of Spruce Creek High School and from Daytona Beach, Fla. and Cameron Sapp out of Miami Palmetto High School in Miami, tight end Max Hunt from Tampa, Fla. and Akram Elnagmi out of the NFL Academy in the United Kingdom, enroll early on offense.
Pitt will also have defensive ends Julian "JuJu" Anderson, who hails from Orlando, Fla., but played for Blair Academy in Blairstown, N.J., and Denim Cook from Bishop Hartley High School in Columbus, Ohio, both linebackers in Justin Thompson from Our Lady of Good Counsel High School in Olney, Md. and Emmanuel "Manny" Taylor from Green Run High School in Virginia Beach, Va., safety Joshua Guerrier from Ocoee High School in Ocoee, Fla. and cornerbacks in Mason Alexaner from Hamitlon Southeastern in Indianapolis and Shawn Lee Jr. from Harrisburg, Pa.
There are also seven more players who will enroll in the summer, finishing out their senior years at their respective high schools.
This includes offensive linemen in Shep Turk from Thomas Jefferson High School in Jefferson Hills, Pa., Jordan Fields of North Shore High School in Houston and Torian Chester of Westover High School in Albany, Ga., running backs in Jaylin Brown from Cardinal Newman High School in West Palm Beach, Fla. and Synkwan Smith out of Roswell High School in Roswell Ga.
It also features two defensive players in defensive end Trevor Sommers from St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. and safety Cole Woodson from Battlefield High School in Haymarket, Va.
