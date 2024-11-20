2025 Pitt Football Duo Earns 4-Star Ratings
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers have two Class of 2025 football commitments who recently received four-star rankings for their play in their senior seasons.
Cole Woodson, a safety who plays for Battlefield High School in Haymarket, Va., and DaMarion Fowlkes, a wide receiver who plays for Our Lady of Good Counsel High School in Olney, Md., both earned four-star ratings from On3.
On3 ranks Woodson as the No. 9 recruit in Virginia and No. 36 safety in the Class of 2025, while they rank Fowlkes the No. 9 recruit in Maryland and No. 46 wide receiver in the Class of 2025.
This is the first four-star rating for Woodson, who holds three-star ratings from 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN. This is the second four-star rating for Fowlkes, who also holds one from 247Sports, while both Rivals and ESPN have him as a three-star.
Woodson, 40 miles west of Washington, D.C., announced his commitment to the Panthers back on July 1. He picked them over over schools like in-state schools in the Virginia Cavaliers and the Virginia Tech Hokes, plus the Duke Blue Devils.
He plays safety and stands at around 6-foot-1 and 190 pounds. He had a good junior season in 2023, making seven pass breakups, four interceptions, returning three for touchdowns, while also making 13 catches for 127 yards and four touchdowns at wide receiver.
Woodson has continued to star as a senior, leading Battlefield to an 11-0 record and into the Virginia Class 6A Regional Semifinals.
He earned First Team All-District Defensive Back honors, First Team All-District Kick Return honors and Second Team All-District Wide Receiver honors for his play in the regular season.
Fowlkes committed to Pitt back on June 10, which was soon after his official visit on June 6. He also took a recent visit for Backyard Brawl on Sept. 14, a spring practice visit on April 3 and also to watch them face Florida State on Nov. 4, 2023.
He chose Pitt over offers from ACC schools in Boston College, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest, rival West Virginia, Indiana, MAC schools in Bowling Green, Buffalo and Kent State, plus Charlotte, East Carolina, Howard, James Madison, Liberty, Memphis, Old Dominion, Temple, Towson and UNLV,
Fowlkes stands at 5-foot-11 and 180 pounds and excels in space, as he blows by most defenders with his speed.
He ran the 100-meter dash in 10.99 seconds back in May and also has great jumping ability and can dunk a basketball.
Fowlkes finished with four catches for 172 yards and two touchdowns in a 28-13 win over St. John's College High School at home on Oct. 11. Ed O'Brien of 247Sports was at that game, which might explain the new four-star rating from the site.
Fowlkes also excels in both punt and kickoff return for Good Counsel, returning the opening kickoff 85 yards for a score and then two punt return touchdowns of 81 yards and 46 yards in the 48-14 win on the road over Stone Bridge High School on Sept. 27.
He had another punt return for a touchdown 21-0 win over Gonzaga College High School on Nov. 1, his fifth of the season.
Fowlkes will join Pitt next season along with teammate in three-star linebacker Justin Thompson, who also plays for Good Counsel.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Volleyball Star Wins Third Player of Week Award
- Pitt’s Ben Sauls Named National Award Semifinalist
- Pitt Volleyball Maintains No. 1 Ranking
- Pitt Starting QB Still Not Cleared
- Pitt Women's Basketball Loses Duo to Injury
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt