Pitt Football Signs Florida Atlantic Flip
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers added mostly their own commitments for National Signing Day, but also signed a player who was committed elsewhere.
Pitt announced the signing of Cameron Sapp, a wide receiver for Miami Palmetto High School in Miami, Fla., who was previously committed to Florida Atlantic.
Sapp committed to FAU back on Nov. 20, but chose to sign with Pitt for signing day, not announcing he was flipping or decommitting.
Pitt previously offered Sapp in May 2022, with former defensive line coach Charlie Partridge, who recruited the state of Florida, leading the way with his recruitmenet.
He also held offers from ACC schools in Georgia Tech, SMU, Syracuse, Big Ten schools in Indiana, Maryland and Nebraska Big 12 schools in Arizona, Utah and West Virginia, SEC schools in South Carolina and Texas A&M as well as mid-majors in Bowling Green, Buffalo, Coastal Carolina, East Carolina, Liberty, Toledo and USF.
Sapp had a solid senior season, with 44 catches for 607 yards, 13.8 yards per reception and eight touchdowns. He stands at 5-foot-10 and 160 pounds and possesses great speed and loves to make catches in heavy coverage.
He is a consensus three-star, with 247Sports ranking him No. 156 at wide receiver and in Florida, On3 had him at No. 244 at his position and No. 163 in his state and ESPN rates him as the No. 209 wide receive, No. 194 in Florida and No. 622 in the Southeast Region.
Sapp joins three other wide receivers who signed in the Class of 2025, including Tony Kinsler out of Spruce Creek High School in Port Orange, Fla., Emmanuel Taylor out of Green Run High School in Virginia Beach, Va., and Bryce Yates from Matoaca High School in Chesterfield, Va.
Along with Kinsler, he joins other Florida recruits that signed for Pitt in the Class of 2025. This includes running back Jaylin Brown out of Cardinal Newman in West Palm Peach, safety Joshua Guerrier from Ocoee High School in Ocoee, Fla., defensive end Trevor Sommers for St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Football Lands Louisville Decommit
- Preview: Pitt Gets First Action As Top 25 Team
- Clemson Transfer WR Looking at Pitt Football
- Pitt Enters Top 25 in AP Poll
- Pitt DB Departs for Transfer Portal
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt