Pitt Women's Basketball Falls to Rival Duquesne
PITTSBURGH -- Pitt Panthers women's basketball fell late to rival Duquesne in the City Game, 73-69, as their woes continue this season.
Pitt (5-5) drops their fourth straight game, as they lost to Kansas, Auburn and Northern Iowa at the Paradise Jam in the U.S. Virgin Islands over Thanksgiving Break. Their other loss was a blowout road defeat to rival West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl on Nov. 12.
Duquesne (5-2) makes it back-to-back seasons with a win in the City Game and four out of five wins in the last five games at the Petersen Events Center.
The Panthers came into this game with one less player, as they announced that head coach Tory Verdi dismissed senior Bella Perkins from the program.
Pitt would lead 10-7 midway through the first quarter, with redshirt sophomore guard Mikayla Johnson scoring five points on a 3-pointer and a layup.
Duquesne would use a 12-4 run to take a 19-14 lead at the end of the period. Four different players scored and junior guard Jerni Kiaku making a 3-pointer and a pull-up jumper.
Graduate student forward Khadija Faye led the Panthers with nine points in the second quarter, but only two of her teammates scored a basket, as the team shot 4-for-19 in the period.
Kiaku continued to excel for the Dukes, scoring seven points and shooting 2-for-2 from the field and 3-for-3 from the foul line in the second quarter, giving them a 35-27 lead at halftime.
Pitt would come out of halftime and tied it up at 38-38 on an 11-3 run, with Faye scoring eight points on two field goals and four free throws and senior forward MaKayla Elmore making a 3-pointer.
Duquesne got two 3-pointers from guards in senior Megan McConnell and freshman Mackenzie Blackford, but Pitt responded with a 3-pointer each from Johnson and Elmore to take the lead, 45-44.
The Dukes got another 3-pointer from McConnell and then a converted and-one layup opportunity from Kiaku to earn a five-point advantage.
The Panthers would close out the third quarter strong, with three layups from Faye, Elmore and junior guard Marley Washenitz to cut the deficit to one point, 52-51 at the end of the period.
Pitt fell behind 58-54 to star the fourth quarter, thanks to a 3-pointer each from freshman guard Nadia Moore and McConnell, but would then go on a 7-0 run, with Faye making a layup, Elmore hitting a 3-pointer and junior guard Aislin Malcolm made a layup to earn a 61-58 lead.
Duquesne then went on a 12-4 run to build a 70-65 advantage with a minute to go. Former Pitt forward Gabby Hutcherson, who transferred to Duquesne, scored six points and Kiaku added six herself on two more 3-pointers.
Washenitz would make two free throws to trim the deficit to three points, but Dukes senior forward Kiandra Browne would hit a big 3-pointer with 30 seconds to go, giving her team a 73-67 lead.
Kiaku led the way for Duquesne with 20 points, shooting 7-for-11 from the field, making two 3-pointers and four foul shots. McConnell had a double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds and Hutcherson added 10 points.
Faye led Pitt with 23 points, her fourth game scoring 20+ points this season, making 7-of-12 shots from the field and 9-of-14 free throw attempts. Elmore also scored a season-high 15 points, shooting 6-of-12 rom the field and 3-of-8 from 3-point range.
Pitt will look to bounce back as they face St. Peter's at home on Dec. 8 with a 1:00 p.m. tip-off.
