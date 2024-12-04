Pitt Football Lands Louisville Decommit
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers had a busy morning on National Signing Day, but also managed to add a recruit to bolster their Class of 2025.
Running back Jaylin Brown, who previously committed to Louisville, signed with Pitt on Signing Day, joining the program without previously announcing his commitment.
Brown committed to Louisville back on June 8, but chose to decommit from the program five months later on Nov. 21.
He spoke to Chris Peak of Panther-Lair.com and didn't like what happened behind the scenes, leading him to decommit and open his recruitment.
Brown plays for Cardinal Newman High School in West Palm Beach, Fla. and had a great senior season, rushing 132 times for 1,098 yards, 8.3 yards. per carry, and 16 touchdowns. He also made 13 catches for 166 yards and one touchdown too.
Pitt had previously offered Brown back in January, with former defensive line coach Charlie Partridge leading the way, as he normally focused his recruiting in Florida.
When he departed for the same job with the Indianapolis Colts in the NFL, running backs coach Lindsey Lamar stepped up and brought him back in after he decommitted.
Brown, in his interview with Peak, also said he hasn't visited Pitt, but will do so this winter. He has also spoke with Pitt redshirt freshman defensive lineman Maverick Gracio, who also played for Cardinal Newman when he was in high school.
He is a consensus three-star running back, with 247Sports ranking him No. 88 at his position and No. 136 in Florida, Rivals rating him No. 56 at running back and On3 ranking him No. 130 at his position and No. 204 in the sate.
Brown is one three running back commitments in the Class of 2025 for Pitt. This includes Synkwan Smith out of Roswell High School in Roswell, Ga. about 30 miles north of Atlanta, and Ja'Kyrian Turner out of South Sumter High School in Wildwood, Fla. in the central part of the state, west of Orlando.
He will also join a Pitt team that has rising senior star running back Desmond Reid, as well as rising redshirt junior Derrick Davis Jr. and rising sophomore Juelz Goff.
