Pitt Football Offer Report: 2026 LB Isaiah Simmons
On Monday night, the Pitt Panthers extended an offer to an exciting linebacker out of Norfolk (Va.) Maury High School: Isaiah Simmons.
Ranked four-stars as the No. 300 overall prospect in the 2026 class, according to 247Sports Composite rankings, an industry average, Simmons added Pitt next to his additional Power Four options in Duke, Georgia Tech, Michigan, Syracuse, Virginia,Virginia Tech, and West Virginia.
Charlotte, Delaware, East Carolina, Jackson State, Liberty, Old Dominion, Temple, and Toledo fill out his offer list.
At 6-foot, 190 pounds, Simmons is a smaller linebacker in stature, but he has a wide frame with length, more than capable of stacking on the size required at the next level.
He’s an aggressive, heavy-handed mike linebacker who thrives in downhill attacking. However, Simmons is plenty capable laterally, too, a special teams ace which is obvious in his junior season highlights on Hudl.
With Simmons on the board, Pitt has now offered two of Maury High School’s best players.
The rising senior linebacker’s teammate Elijah Moss earned an offer just over a month ago (March 22). The 5-foot-11, 165-pound recruit is listed as an athlete, but he’s best known at the receiver position where he played a big role in the Maury offense averaging 51.6 points per game.
With Simmons and Moss as standout players on either side of the ball, Maury has won back-to-back state championships in Virginia, boasting a 30-0-1 record over 2023 and 2024, and a 40-3-1 record over the last three seasons.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt WR Kenny Johnson Gives Feedback on Teammates
- Pitt HC Pat Narduzzi: 'Defense Won the Scrimmage'
- Pitt Needs These Three Players to Step Up on Defense
- Pitt Panthers Toughest Opponents in 2025
- Pitt Forward Departs for Transfer Portal
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt