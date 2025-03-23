2026 S Marcus Jennings Commits to Pitt
After landing a commitment from 2026 receiver Dylan Wester on Friday, the Pitt Panthers quickly added another pledge.
On Saturday, safety Marcus Jennings gave his verbal commitment to Pittsburgh, joining Wester along with quarterback Angelo Renda from Texas, and safety Isaac Patterson out of Ohio in the Panthers 2026 recruiting class.
As a junior in 2024, Jennings recorded over 120 tackles with five sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, two interceptions, and two defensive touchdowns.
Per a conversation with Inside the Panthers On SI last month, Jennings talked about his potential college position fit.
“I like the nickel position," Jennings said. "I feel that’s the do-it-all position, I can rush off the edge, drop in coverage, do all kinds of things…I feel that’s where I get the most action…”
Out of a strong Detroit program in Cass Tech, Jennings visited Pittsburgh back on January 22 of 2024. He struck up solid bonds within the coaching staff, and landing a scholarship offer that day while on campus.
"I’ve been communicating with them and building a relationship with coach (Pat) Narduzzi…I’ve already been on three visits Pitt," Jennings said last month.
“The coaching staff stood out," Jennings added. "Pittsburgh, itself, the city stood out. I went to the Clemson game at Pitt, and the fans stood out, the atmosphere and everything...The academic part stood out to me, too."
Pitt continues to mark victories while juggling recruiting visits and spring camp in recent weeks.
Since March 1, the Panthers have landed four commitments, including 2027 receiver Jacob Thomas (Mar. 1), 2027 all-purpose back Tyler Reid (Mar. 6), 2026 receiver Dylan Wester (Mar. 21), and now Jennings (Mar. 22).
Look for consistent recruiting activity to continue throughout spring camp.
Beyond the coming few weeks, while the remaining eight members of Pitt’s 2025 class enroll in June, Panthers fans will see official visits take place while most of the remaining scholarships will be filled.
