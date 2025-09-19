Pitt Football Extends Offers to Targets During Bye Week
PITTSBURGH - It's the bye week, and while the Pitt Panthers coaching staff has been working to bounce back from the West Virginia loss, they've also been active on the recruiting trail.
Here are some of the recruits in the classes of 2027, 2028 and 2029 who received offers this week:
Tommy Douglas - 2027 tight end
Douglas - a 6-foot-4, 225-pound tight end from the Hun School in Princeton, N.J. - holds offers from Appalachian State, Auburn, Liberty, Michigan State, Nebraska, Pitt, Temple and Toledo.
Cordai Woodward - 2027 running back
Woodward - a 5-foot-9, 170-pound running back from North Forney in Forney, Tx. - holds offers from Pitt and Sacramento State.
Elijajuan Houston - 2027 three-star safety
Houston - a 5-foot-11, 170-pound safety from North Crowley in Fort Worth, Tx. - holds offers from Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Baylor, Houston, Kansas, Kansas State, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Pitt, SMU, Stanford, TCU, Texas, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech and West Virginia.
Tyre Lloyd - 2027 cornerback
Lloyd - a 6-foot-3, 180-pound cornerback from Flanagan in Pembroke Pines, Fla. - holds offers from FIU, Georgia State, Pitt, UCF, USF and Western Kentucky.
Josh Fasbender - 2027 defensive lineman
Fasbender - a 6-foot-3, 260-pound defensive tackle from St. Xavier in Cincinnati, Ohio - holds offers from Eastern Michigan, Liberty, Penn State, Pitt and Toledo.
Jaiden Lindsay - 2027 four-star offensive lineman
Lindsay - a 6-foot-3, 275-pound interior offensive lineman from Our Lady of Good Counsel in Olney, Md. - holds offers from Penn State, Pitt, Syracuse, USF, Virginia Tech and West Virginia.
Lorenzo McMullen Jr. - 2028 five-star wide receiver
McMullen - a 6-foot-1, 170-pound wideout from Taft in Cincinnati, Ohio - holds offers from Cincinnati, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Liberty, Louisville, Maryland, Michigan State, Pitt, Purdue, Toledo, Western Michigan and Wisconsin.
Artavian Brown - 2028 wide receiver
Brown - a 6-foot-2, 190-pound wideout from Lowndes in Valdosta, Ga. - holds offers from Arkansas, Pitt, Tennessee and UConn.
Jeremiah Tabor - 2028 running back
Tabor - a 6-foot-1, 205-pound running back from Melissa in Melissa, Tx. - holds offers from Baylor, Oklahoma State, Purdue, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, San Diego State and UTSA.
Casey Barner - 2028 five-star safety
Barner - a 5-foot-11, 190-pound safety from McEachern in Powder Springs, Ga. - holds offers from Auburn, BYU, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Miami, Mississippi State, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio State, Oregon State, Penn State, Pitt, Tennessee, Texas A&M, UCF, USC, Wake Forest and Wisconsin.
Deandra Andrews - 2028 athlete
Andrews - a 5-foot-10, 160-pound athlete from Thomas County Central in Thomasville, Ga. - holds offers from Arkansas, Cal, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Pitt and Virginia Tech.
Christopher Coleman - 2029 wide receiver
Coleman - a 5-foot-9, 175-pound wideout from St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. - picked up his first offer from Pitt.
