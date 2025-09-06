Pitt HC, Players Address Win Over Central Michigan
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers kept their 2025 season going with a somewhat shaky, but ultimately definitive, 45-17 win over Central Michigan at Acrisure Stadium in Week 2.
Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi is now 2-0 in his 11th season in charge, making it back-to-back seasons he's started out with two wins. It is the first time that Pitt has begun 2-0 in back-to-back seasons since 2020 and 2021, when they won their first ACC Championship.
Narduzzi addressed his team's strong start, Central Michigan coming back to cut it to a touchdown deficit, then the eventual emphatic win. He liked that his team faced some adversity in the matchup and that it will help them going down the rest of the season.
He also praised the efforts of both redshirt senior wide receiver Raphael "Poppi" Williams Jr. and redshirt sophomore quarterback Eli Holstein, who connected twice for touchdowns in the win.
Narduzzi also liked the defensive effort from his team and how they dealt with a more run-heavy Central Michigan offense, which is much different to the spread-wide offense of Pitt.
Pitt Head Coach Pat Narduzzi Press Conference After Central Michigan
Holstein threw for four touchdowns in this one, making it back-to-back games doing so, after also throwing for four touchdowns in the 61-9 win over Duquesne at Acrisure Stadium in Week 1.
He is the first Pitt quarterback to throw for four touchdowns in back-to-back games since Kenny Pickett did so vs. Virginia and Syracuse in 2021.
Williams addresed the connection that the two have and how they hope to keep improving throughout 2025.
Junior linebacker Rasheem Biles led the way with 11 tackles, as he looks to have an All-American season in 2025.
Redshirt freshman defensive lineman Zach Crothers also impresssed with seven tackles (three solo), 1.5 sacks and two tackles for loss in just his second game with the Panthers.
Pitt QB Eli Holstein, WR Raphael "Poppi" Williams Jr., LB Rasheem Biles, DL Zach Crothers
Pitt heads down to Morgantown, W.Va., where they'll take on rival West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl on Sept. 13 for a Week 3 matchup.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Eli Holstein Powers Pitt in Win Over Central Michigan
- Former Pitt WR Gets Big NFL Opportunity
- Local Pitt Walk-On TE Scores First Career Touchdown
- Pitt Starting CB Suffers Apparent Injury vs. Central Michigan
- Pitt Reveals Starting Lineup vs. Central Michigan
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt