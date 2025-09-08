WATCH: Pitt's Pat Narduzzi Discusses Backyard Brawl
PITTSBURGH - The Pitt Panthers are coming off a 2-0 start to the season for the second season in a row, and like last season, the Panthers will face the West Virginia Mountaineers in Week 3.
Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi spoke to the media on Monday for his weekly press conference, the first of two times he will speak this week, and he talked about the win against Central Michigan and what's ahead this weekend.
Pitt knocked off Central Michigan, 45-17, and much to Narduzzi's pleasure, the Panthers faced some adversity.
Narduzzi recapped the performance, praising the Chips as one of the top teams in the Mid-American Conference (MAC), but he said it will get tougher going forward. The first test is a West Virginia squad coming off a surprising loss to Ohio.
West Virginia is in the first season of Rich Rodriguez's second tenure, and despite the loss to the Bobcats, Narduzzi expects Rodriguez to have the Mountaineers ready to go at Milan Puskar Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
Narduzzi also touched upon the series going dormant for three seasons following this season's Brawl and reiterated that he'd like the series to continue as much as possible going forward.
In a related note, WVU star running back Jahiem White has been ruled out for the season with a knee injury, Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports reported. It's a big loss for the Mountaineers. After stifling a good Chips' rushing attack, the Panthers will look to do the same against the Mountaineers - without their star player.
