Pitt Football Gains Competition for WR Prospect
On Wednesday, April 23, a high-end Pitt Panthers prospect earned a significant scholarship offer.
It was late in the morning when Zechariah Jenkins announced that he'd received an offer from the Missouri Tigers. Prior to this new opportunity, the receiver out of Laurel High School in Mississippi had a limited set of Power Four options.
The Pitt Panthers were listed alongside Arkansas, Mississippi State, and Oregon State as his top-level offers. Now Missouri joins the race while Group of Five schools Arkansas State, Jackson State, Liberty, Louisiana, Louisiana Tech, South Alabama, Southern Mississippi, Toledo, Troy, Tulane, and UNLV round out his list.
A three-star recruit via 247Sports, Jenkins ranks No. 983 overall nationally. However, there's a decent argument that the Southeastern pass-catcher has a good chance of far outplaying that projection.
Jenkins combines boundary receiver size with field receiver skills. Given the size of most players at the position in Pittsburgh, adding a 6-foot-3, 180-pound receiver like Jenkins could give Kade Bell an important element on the perimeter.
In the 2025 recruiting class, Pitt signed receivers Bryce Yates (6-foot, 175 pounds), Tony Kinsler (5-foot-11, 170 pounds), and Cameron Sapp (5-foot-10, 170 pounds). Meanwhile, current 2026 receiver commit Dylan Wester stands 5-foot-9, 160 pounds.
Without question, Pitt receivers coach JJ Laster could use some size in his room.
Incoming transfer receiver Deuce Spann, imported from Florida State, is a towering receiver at 6-foot-4 and 220 pounds. However, the former dual-threat quarterback who began his college career at Illinois only carries one season of eligibility.
It's all a part of why Jenkins should be viewed as an important name on the board.
"I would say, yeah, they’re one of the top (schools for me)," Jenkins said. "They’re one of the top, most definitely, ‘cause of what they have to offer…and I'm most definitely looking for a Power Four school ‘cause I know my talent, and I also want to come in and compete in a way that the coaches have been talking to me about, saying I’ve got a good chance to do that.
"If I’ve got a good chance to do that and make an instant impact, that’ll just build my character and also build my talent level for the next level in the NFL."
Laurel High School struggled last season, finishing 2-9 in 2024. However, despite the program having trouble generating plays at times last year, Jenkins managed a solid 63 catches for 664 yards and nine touchdowns in 2024.
Jenkins is set to take an official visit in Pittsburgh on June 19-21.
