Pitt Offers Report: 2027 Receiver Trio

Back again for more coverage of numerous prospects across all positions on the roster. The Pitt Panthers look to add to the three official visit events set for next month, starting with June 5-7, followed by June 12-14, and wrapping up with June 21-24).
Pittsburgh is also looking to build upon specific relationships, and to add more quality options all positions that need more options from the current 2026 cycle along with the 2027 and 2028 boards.
This week, Kade Bell and his staff expanded the 2026 receiver board while adding a commitment from one of the better pass-catchers among those expressing an interest in the Panthers - Demetrice McCray.
Trysten Shaw
On Thursday, 2027 receiver Trysten Shaw picked up offers from Illinois, Southern Texas, and the Pittsburgh Panthers. He's the son of Terrance Shaw, a second-round pick in the 1995 NFL Draft ahead of a 10-year career as a pro cornerback.
Without question, this is a slot receiver recruit, specifically, averaging more than 10 yards per catch. If youtake a closer look at his highlights on Hudl, you'll see a true slot receiver who executes the gritty short-to-intermediate routes along and between the hashes, and his ability after the catch is exciting.
Keep an eye on Shaw whose additional offers include Arkansas, Baylor, Kentucky, Missouri, Ole Miss, Utah, and many others.
Jeremiah Douglas
A 5-foot-11, 170-pound receiver out of Crandall, Texas, the Pitt Panthers recently extended an offer to Jeremiah Douglas.
In turn, Pittsburgh joined Arkansas, Baylor, BYU, Houston, Kansas, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Nebraska, North Texas, Ole Miss, SMU, Syracuse, TCU, Texas Texas A&M,Texas Southern, USC, and Vanderbilt on his offer list.
As a sophomore, Douglas recorded 71 catches for 1,203 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns. He added three additional scores, a punt return touchdown, a kick off retrn score, and a rushing touchdown.
Per his 247Sports Composite ranking (No. 374 overall), the Texan is extremely close to reaching four-star status.
Derrick Martin
Following his sophomore season in 2024, Derrick Martin was named District 5-6A Offensive Utility Player of the Year while carrying a 3.9 GPA. From top to bottom, this is an excellent student-athlete.
The Pitt Panthers offered on Wednesday, joining Arizona, Arkansas, Auburn, Colorado State, Houston, Kansas State, North Texas, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Oregon, Sacramento State, San Diego State, SMU, Texas State, Tulane, UTSSA, and Vanderbilt on Martin's list of college options.
The first clip of his sophomore highlight reel shows Martin taking a handoff out of the backfield and juking and shaking defenders on an inside carry 44 yards to the end zone. Out of the slot on the second snap, Martin turns a quick screen into a 43-yard touchdown, and the third clip shows an impressive 88-yard kickoff return touchdown.
Martin is the type of player who could thrive in Kade Bell's offense.
