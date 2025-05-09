Pitt Offer Report: Top-Shelf Texas Teammates
Recently, amid a continuing surge of scholarship offers extended by the Pitt Panthers, the coaching staff targeted three recruits from the same class who are teammates in a Texas program.
That program is DeSoto High School.
All three are reviewed in the analysis below.
Myson Johnson-Cook
The 247Sports in-house rankings list Myson Johnson-Cook No. 24 overall nationally and No. 5 overall in the 2027 class. The 6-foot-2, 220-pound running back is the No. 15 overall recruit and No. 4 overall prospect in Texas, per 247Sports Composite rankings across all 2027 recruits.
He averaged over 10 yards per carry last season with 911 rushing yards in total with 11 touchdowns at DeSoto High School (in DeSoto, Texas). Additionally, he tacked on four catches for 27 yards and a touchdown.
This is a sophomore who has clocked in the 10.3's more than once, giving him a 10.45 wind-legal personal best. With his size as only a sophomore, Johnson-Cook is already an absolute powerhouse of a running back.
He has the ability to be as good as he wants to be given his truly remarkable combination of size, growth potential, and elite speed within an overall top-tier level of athleticism.
It's why he's amassed nearly 40 scholarship offers, including Alabama, Baylor, Florida, Geoegia, LSU, Miami, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, TCU Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, and USC among many others.
K'Adrian Redmond
While many programs across the Power Four football landscape are searching high and low, near and far for interior defensive linemen capable of playing at the top level of college ball who are near, at, or above 300 pounds. There are fewer of those prospects than you'd expect.
With that in mind, consider how rare it is for a sophomore — not a recruit less than a year away from joining a college roster — having reached that size and strong physical condition strength-wise and from a cardio perspective.
That's what K'Adrian Redmond has become as an underclassman out of DeSoto, Texas, a teammate of the above recruit Myson Johnson-Cook. What's more, while Redmond is already a solid 305 pounds, he's also 6-foot-3.
It's why Redmond was offered by the Pitt Panthers recently, joining Baylor, California, Houston, Kansas State, SMU, TCU, Texas, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, and others.
DJ Rumph
This is an exciting young prospect, the type where you watch his sophomore highlights on Hudl and camp clips like the social media post below and wonder how dynamic he'll become two years from now, which would still be before his college career has begun.
DJ Rumph the third of three extremely promising rising juniors from the same program - DeSoto High School in DeSoto, Texas. Can you imagine how thrilled that varsity coaching staff must be to know they'll have all three returning in the fall and again in 2026?
While Rumph is listed as an edge rusher prospect by most networks, at 6-foot-2 and 215 pounds, he was a hybrid weak-side edge rusher/outside linebacker last season, an in that order. Depending on how Rumph develops physically, it opens the door to a few roles he could play at the next level.
So far, he carries offers from Georgia, Georgia State, Georgia Tech, Michigan, Pitt, Sacramento State, and USC.
