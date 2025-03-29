Pitt Football Offer Report: Four-Star OT Kamari Blair
On Friday, March 28, the Pitt Panthers extended an offer to Clarksville (Tn.) Kirkwood High School offensive tackle Kamari Blair.
At 6-foot-6-and-a-half, 280 pounds, Blair is a powerhouse of a bookend, evident in the lifting numbers posted on social media by Kirkwood football this week.
Blair was the top-rated player in the program in the graphic on X, listing a bench press of 330 pounds, a 450-pound squat, and a 295-pound power clean, topping 1,000 pounds across all three lifts.
Per 247Sports Composite rankings, Blair is a four-star recruit at No. 267 overall nationally, among the Top 25 prospects at his position nationally in the 2026 class, and the No. 8 recruit in the state of Tennessee.
To date, he carries more than two dozen offers.
Boston College, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisville, Mississippi State, NC State, North Carolina, Ole Miss, Penn State, South Carolina, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia represent Blair’s Power Four offers alongside Pitt.
Austin Peay, Eastern Kentucky, Georgia State, Memphis, Middle Tennessee, New Mexico State, and UT Martin are his offers outside of the Power Four Conferences.
In his junior season highlights on Hudl, Blair is shown as a long-levered, powerfully-built left tackle who excels as a run blocker every bit as much as he can be relied upon to protect his quarterback’s blind side.
A body-mover, Blair has ideal height and length for the tackle position, but with excellent pulling skills and his fierce ability in the running game, this Tennessee product could be every bit as capable inside at guard as he is on the edge.
This is a no-brainer of a scholarship offer for Pitt offensive line coach Jeremy Darveau. Of course, there's stiff competition in play, but the Panthers may turn some heads this fall if Eli Holstein remains healthy and Kade Bell takes the offense the next step in year two.
