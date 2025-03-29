Pitt's Pat Narduzzi Praises Underclassmen QBs and WRs
After the Pitt Panthers wrapped up spring practice on Thursday, as usual, Pat Narduzzi kicked off the post-practice conference (available on YouTube).
One of the most compelling topics each off-season is feedback on emerging freshmen, underclassmen, and players who have yet to earn prominent roles in previous seasons as a whole.
It’s why one of the first questions from the press to Coach Narduzzi revolved around the play of redshirt freshman quarterback Julian Dugger and early-entry freshman passer Mason Heintschel.
“They just keep growing,” Narduzzi replied. “Julian's done a nice job. He got a two-minute situation today, almost threw a pick when we were in field goal range already.
“So, just continue to understand the situation in the game. But Julian's been really good, a world of difference from where he was last season, last spring, even where he was last fall, at the end of the year. And then Mason (Heintschel), for a freshman quarterback, has done an unbelievable job. He's been sharp. (He's) got a quick release. He's looked good.”
There’s been an expectation that Zion Fowler-El will finally capitalize on his potential as a pass-catcher in concert with Kenny Johnson and Raphael “Poppi” Williams Jr.
Narduzzi explained how the rising junior has performed on Thursday.
“He is (showing progress). He had a nice deep ball play today. He went up and got it on a free play, defense jumped offsides,” Narduzzi said. “Zion, I don't think he had a catch last week, but we've got to find a way to see what he can do when the ball gets in his hand.”
Similar to Fowler-El among young players battling for roles in the receiver room this off-season is incoming true freshman Cam Sapp, who arrived from Miami back in January.
He may be still working on finishing plays, but according to Narduzzi, Sapp is proving he’s in position to make those impact plays.
“Cam Sapp’s made a play,” Narduzzi said. “He had a play here today in two-minute, I think, or one of those periods they all run together at the end here. But Cam's made plays. Got to catch the ball all the time. You know, freshman, typical freshman mistakes. But Cam's done a nice job.”
In Dugger’s lone appearance, which came in Pitt’s bowl game against Toledo, he recorded 21 rushes for 88 yards and a touchdowns while throwing 7-of-13 for 72 yards, two touchdowns to one interception.
For Fowler-El, he faced tough competition in the two-deep with Konata Mumpfield, Johnson, and Williams leading the way. He saw action in just three games, recording one catch for 12 yards.
Even so, Narduzzi isn’t the only one mentioning the new-and-improved Flower-El.
“I feel like (Holstein and I) will take pressure off our other dynamic guys like Des (Reid), and Zion (Fowler-El) has been playing really good on other side,” Johnson said on Monday.
“Zion has been getting way better, just all around, just more focused,” Johnson added on Monday. “He's been vocal. Zion, he's been way better. Just focused.”
