Pitt Rising Sophomore Emerging at Linebacker

Last season, although he wasn’t among the outstanding starting Pitt Panthers linebacker trio, underclassman Braylan Lovelace had a breakout year.
He was fourth competition among the starting three, All-American Kyle Louis paired with Rasheem Biles on the outside and captain and leader of the defense Brandon George serving a mike linebacker.
Louis and Biles return as the standouts on the boundary and field-side roles. It’s predicted that Lovelace will man the mike linebacker position. However, according to feedback from Pat Narduzzi during Thursday’s press conference (available on YouTube), a current freshman is proving serious competition in the middle.
“Jeremiah (Marcelin) is a guy you trust,” Narduzzi said. Jeremiah is a guy you love. He's got the greatest attitude every day. He's smart. He does a great job communicating, and he's physical. I mean, he's a physical Mike. He will come down and snap you.
When it comes to underclassmen with the most hype surrounding them in terms of potentially breaking out in the fall, Marcelin is a hot topic.
That hype isn’t due only to his strong profile coming out of Opa Locka (Fla.) where he put together 127 tackles, 40 tackles for loss, and 20-and-a-half sacks over 2022 and 2023 for Norland High School. Likewise, it isn’t about the loaded offer list he earned with Auburn, Florida State, Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, Miami, Ole Miss, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas A&M, and West Virginia representing only half of his scholarship offers.
It’s the young player’s powerful frame and athletic ability he’s shown on special teams and beyond since arriving in Pittsburgh.
According to Narduzzi, Marcelin's ideal components are coming together in spring camp.
“He's still learning all the little, little tiny details, but he loves the game and he's physical,” Narduzzi said on Thursday. “That's what I love about Jeremiah. We know he can run and he's athletic, but Jeremiah is going to be a good football player."
“He may have gotten a couple (snaps in outside linebacker positions), but right now he's running with the ones. Jeremiah is right on (Lovelace’s) his hip. If Jeremiah was in there starting, if game day was tomorrow, I have no problems with him in there either. We've got a lot of trust and faith in Jeremiah.”
Much like Lovelace was Brandon George’s understudy, Marcelin is learning from older linebackers while continuing to battle Lovelace at mike linebacker. However, both Marcelin and Lovelace - promising young ‘backers - have position versatility.
“Jeremiah (Marcelin) is right there,” Narduzzi said. “Obviously, Jeremiah and (Braylan) Lovelace can play either (linebacker position). So, last week, Lovelace got some reps at the mike, and then Jeremiah played mike and played, the boundary 'backer, the money spot, too. "
“Jeremiah can do both, but they're still fighting at that Mike spot.”
The Pitt Panthers have multiple position groups that could be considered a strength going into the 2025-26 season, including quarterbacks with Eli Holstein and Julian Dugger.
The receiver position returns starters Kenny Johnson and Poppi Williams Jr. propped up by emerging players like Zion Fowler-El and Tyreek Robinson along with incoming transfers Andy Jean, Cataurus (Blue) Hicks, and Deuce Spann.
On defense, without question, the linebackers will lead the unit as the group with the most overall talent from returning starters Louis and Biles to up-and-comers Lovelace and Marcelin.
Don't be surprised if Marcelin plays the fourth linebacker role that Pitt fans watched Lovelace thrive in last year.
