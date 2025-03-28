Pitt Rising Sophomore Emerging at Linebacker

Meet the New Panthers 🔊



🗣️ LB Jeremiah Marcelin



The talented freshman wanted to play in Pitt's aggressive defense and enjoyed watching @Sirvocea make plays in it 👏



Full Interview 🎥 https://t.co/anE4I7Wv7n #H2P » @m1ahhh__ pic.twitter.com/vz2gJqyzZu