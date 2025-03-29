Veteran Guard Sheds Light on Pitt OL Teammates
In 2023, BJ Williams became the first true freshman to start on the Pitt Panthers offensive line in a decade, dating back to Dorian Johnson in 2013.
After starting six games as a rookie that year, Williams returned to start all 13 games as a true sophomore in 2024. Although he's still a sophomore, the native of Fairburn, Georgia, is considered a veteran player in Pittsburgh.
Following Thursday's spring practice, Williams addressed the media in a press conference available on YouTube.
During his media segment, he spoke about several of his linemates, starting with the tackle he works in tandem with on the right side.
“During winter workouts, I was working with [Ryan Baer] because we're in the same group," Williams said. "We were just getting stronger, faster. I mean, I just love working with that guy. That's my right tackle, you know?
"He's been taking it in too because we talked about not having that same finish like we did last year. Just got to get better.”
Along with left tackle Jeffrey Persi, Williams has been getting familiar with additional incoming transfers along the offensive line.
"For sure, the transfers like Kendall [Stanley], Keith [Gouveia], they fit right in with the program," Williams said. "It's just like they've already been here. So, I just love playing with them guys, watching them learn, grow."
As a fellow guard, Williams has learned some things through newcomer Gouveia, and the two have meshed well.
"One thing I saw with (Gouveia) was with his third step, with the combinations with the tackles, I talked with him about that a lot because it's a quick step, just helps him get up to the linebacker," Williams said. "So, I just chatted with him about that, and we just hang out together. You know, always eating food with him."
Behind the assumed top six offensive linemen in Persi, Gouveia, Lyndon Cooper, Williams and Baer along with a versatile tackle in Charlotte import, Stanley, Williams pointed out depth players coming along well on the offensive line.
"Yeah, guys like Caleb [Holmes], he's been growing a lot. Jiavani [Cooley], they've been taking huge steps, and I just love seeing them grow," Williams said. "I mean, anytime they mess up with something, I always talk to them, what they can do better. I just feel they're comfortable talking with me about anything."
Across from his unit in the trenches, there's been an early-entry defensive lineman catching Williams' attention.
“I like the freshman, JuJu [Anderson]. He's been working hard. So, I mean, really him. I just like seeing the young guys just get working, He's working hard for real.”
Altogether, Williams will be a vital leader in a unit that protects Eli Holstein, a returning quarterback who he has been impressed with throughout spring camp.
"He's definitely slinging the ball a lot better, you know? I feel like he's more comfortable back there, making his reads, just singing the ball, scoring touchdowns," Williams stated.
Additionally, Williams is encouraged by the way the rushing offense is operating this offseason.
"I definitely feel [we're running the ball well]. Just working with guys like [Cooper], Baer, Kendall, just getting those combinations, just running the ball a lot better than we did last year," Williams said.
