Pitt Football Offer Report: DT Jarvis Spires
The Pittsburgh Panthers were active in the state of Texas this morning as two prospects from the Lone Star State announced offers from the ACC program.
While a 2027 cornerback/receiver in Dhillon McGee went public with his Pitt scholarship offer, a four-star prospect out of Red Oak High School, the Panthers also offered a 2026 prospect from Cypress Springs High School.
The second new offer was announced by Jarvis Spires, a 6-foot-1, 285-pound defensive lineman who often plays the one-technique up front for the Panthers. Starring in the front seven with his older brother Gregory Spires Jr., an outside linebacker in the 2025 class, and the Texas 16-6A District Defensive MVP last season.
While the 6-foot, 210-pound senior 'backer recorded 56 total tackles, 16 tackles for loss, eight sacks, two hurries, a fumble recovery, and four forced fumbles, the new Panthers defensive tackle recruit put together 31 total tackles, eight-and-a-half tackles for loss, and three sacks in 2024.
The 2026 recruit is into double-digit offers, but the new opportunity from Pitt represents just his third Power Four option alongside Oklahoma State and Utah. His Groups of Five offers include Arkansas State, Midwestern State, Prairie View A&M, San Diego State, Stephen F. Austin, Texas State, Utah State, UTEP, and Yale (Spires received a 1280 SAT score roughly a month ago).
At the end of his junior season, Jarvis Spires became a unanimous First Team All-District selection.
Current Pitt 2026 Verbal Commitments
* QB Angelo Renda (Southlake [Tx.] Southlake Carroll)
* WR Dylan Wester (Sarasota [Fla.] Booker)
* WR Demetrice McCray (Orlando [Fla.] The First Academy)
* S Marcus Jennings (Detroit [Mich.] Cass Tech)
* S Isaac Patterson (Westerville [Ohio] Westerville South)
Current Pitt 2027 Verbal Commitments
* WR Jacob Thomas (Pembroke Pines [Fla.] Flanagan)
* RB Tyler Reid (Miramar [Fla.] High School)
